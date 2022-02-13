STUARTS DRAFT — Kristian Hearn isn't satisfied, but he's happy with the progress.
The East Rockingham freshman finished third in the 132-pound weight class at the Region 2B wrestling championships on Saturday at Stuarts Draft High School.
With the top-three finish in the regional competition, he clinched a berth in this week's Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament at the Salem Civic Center.
“I wrestled OK," Hearn said. "I hope things go a little different at states, but we’ll see how it goes.”
Hearn will be joined at the state wrestling tournament by teammate Timothy Kartyshev, who finished as runner-up in the 126-pound weight class on Saturday.
“I feel pretty good, felt like I could have done a little better," Kartshev said. "Overall, I feel good, though.”
Strasburg won the team title convincingly with 240.5 points while Clarke County was second (212) and Central (163) was third. Madison County (136), Stuarts Draft (82), Mountain View (76), Page County (76) and East Rock (36) rounded out the field.
The Panthers will also send a pair of wrestlers to the state tournament in Jordan Hedrick, who finished third in the heavyweight division, and Andrew Martin, who was the runner-up in the 170-pound weight class on Saturday.
“I felt good, man," Martin said. "I’m proud of my team, proud of my coaches. It feels good [to go to states].”
