Five different players scored as East Rockingham snapped a three-game skid with an impressive 5-0 shutout of Bull Run District boys soccer opponent Page County on Tuesday in Shenandoah.
The goals for the Eagles came from freshman forward Jonathan Ramirez Sevilla, freshman Brandy Cabrera, senior Isaac Frye, sophomore Jesus Berumen Flores and junior Christian Nicholson.
Riley Ziegler, a junior midfielder, had two assists for East Rock, while senior Chernoh Jalloh and Ramirez Sevilla added one apiece.
Zachary Joyner, a senior, had the shutout in goal for the Eagles.
East Rock (3-4-1, 3-4-1 Bull Run) returns to action Thursday at Bull Run District opponent Central, while the winless Panthers (0-8, 0-8 Bull Run) will hit the road Friday to take on district foe Strasburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.