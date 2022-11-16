East Rockingham's Halla Baugher and Poquoson's Alexis Sava battle for the ball at the net.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Bria Berriochoa and Madelyn Williams celebrate after a point against Poquoson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Alliyah McNair goes up for a shot.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Halla Baugher tries to block a shot from Poquoson's Emma Rogers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
Poquoson's Alexis Sava sets up the ball.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Jordyn Brown digs into a serve from Poquoson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Alliyah McNair takes a shot against Poquoson's Stephanie Freeman.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
Poquoson's Kate Zohn passes the ball.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Kate Simpkins digs into a shot from Poquoson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Kate Simpkins takes a shot against Poquoson's Emma Rogers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
Poquoson's Sophie Young digs into a serve from East Rockingham.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham head coach Jonathan Williams directs his team from their bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Nora Fox takes a shot on Poquoson's Tyrah Weems.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Madelyn Williams sets up a serve to Poquoson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Bria Berriochoa reaches out as she digs into a shot from Poquoson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Alliyah McNair takes a shot on Poquoson's Stephanie Freeman and Kate Zohn.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Macy Estep digs into a shot from Poquoson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
Poquoson's Sophie Young digs into a shot from East Rockingham.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Carolina Vega Marmolejos takes a shot against Poquoson's Samantha Chapman and Kate Zohn.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Madelyn Williams sets up the ball.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Jordyn Brown celebrates after scoring a point against Poquoson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Nora Fox takes a shot on Poquoson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham's Carolina Vega Marmolejos takes a shot against Poquoson's Kate Zohn and Maddie Dykstra.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham celebrates after winning their fifth set against Poquoson 16-14 to punch their ticket to the state championship game.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Poquoson Volleyball
East Rockingham fans storm the court after East Rockingham's state semifinal win against Poquoson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Senior libero Bria Berriochoa did her thing with a team-high 20 digs while senior setter Madelyn Williams racked up 39 assists and served up four aces.
The Islanders took control of set one early, leading by as many as five. Momentum shifted as the Eagles eventually took the lead by one after back-to-back kills from freshman Nora Fox. Poquoson quickly responded, however, putting up five unanswered points and made key defensive plays to hang on and win the set.
“All hats off to Poquoson," Jonathan Williams said. "They are monsters. For us to adjust and slow them down, we made that adjustment in the third set with our blocking to slow their hitters down a little bit and it worked.”
The Eagles struggled in set two to find a rhythm offensively. They led 3-0 early, but the Islanders would storm back and hold a steady lead throughout. They led by eight and coasted to the victory. Poquoson senior Tyrah Weems tallied five kills in the set.
“[Weems] is an amazing player, may I say," McNair said. “She's a beast on the court. We just had to make sure that we read the block and read our arm swing right to make sure we got to the ball.”
The match took a turn in set three when the Eagles came out hot, taking an early 8-2 lead. East Rock never looked back and took the set victory after Simpkins slammed the final kill.
That third-set victory gave the Eagles life. After the win, Simpkins knew they couldn’t shy away and they had to fight until the very end.
“We’ve come so far," Simpkins said. "We’ve worked so hard to be here. We can’t just give it away and give up. We have to fight for it.”
The fourth set with the Islanders leading early before East Rock took a 17-16 lead. From there, it was a back-and-forth affair.
Poquoson regained the lead 22-21, but the Eagles didn’t let them get away. With the score tied at 24, Fox notched the last two points to force a fifth set.
Jonathan Williams described Fox as the “freshman phenom” and when she plays, he can see her growth as a player.
He said he can’t wait to coach her for the next three years.
“She’s so young and she’s playing at such a high level right now," Williams said. "Her understanding of the game is growing. It’s growing almost every second on the court. She just gets smarter and better and smarter and better.”
McNair felt her team’s ability to lean on one another and come together led to their comeback win.
She said it was an amazing feeling when they won, and in the moment it felt as if time froze for a second.
“It’s the world for all of us," McNair said. "We’ve worked so hard this season just to get to this point. Now we get to move on, it’s just an amazing feeling.”
It was an incredible win for the Eagles (25-6), but their season isn’t over as they turn their attention to the VHSL Class 2 state championship match against unbeaten defending champion Glenvar on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
Jonathan Williams said it’s been a year of firsts for his team, such as hosting and winning a state semifinal match.
But the head coach had no doubt that the Eagles will be ready to compete for the state title.
“They’re ready," Williams said. "They’re ready because they have that grit and there’s no team I’d take besides them."
