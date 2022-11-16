ELKTON — Fresh off a court storming that quickly filled up in front of the home bench, East Rockingham celebrated in style.

In front of their home crowd, the Eagles rallied for a thrilling 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24, 16-14 victory over Poquoson in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball semifinals on Wednesday.

East Rock dropped the first two sets, but rallied back to force a decisive fifth set and ultimately took the win in the end.

ERHS second-year head coach Jonathan Williams said his team has fight, grit determination and ultimately, they just never quit, which led to the victory.

“I wouldn’t want to coach any other team if they didn’t have this,” Williams said. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s the most exciting volleyball out there.”

Down 14-13 in that fifth set, the Eagles went up 15-14 on a kill and an ace from junior outside hitter Kate Simpkins.

Once East Rock got the match-sealing point, the ERHS student section stormed the court in celebration as the match ended.

“I was in tears," Simpkins said. "I was so excited and we all hit the floor, hugged each other and we were crying and screaming. It was just the best feeling ever. I’m so proud of everybody.”

Simpkins had 13 kills on the night while sophomore outside hitter Alliyah McNair led the Eagles in kills with 18 and had three blocks.

Senior libero Bria Berriochoa did her thing with a team-high 20 digs while senior setter Madelyn Williams racked up 39 assists and served up four aces.

The Islanders took control of set one early, leading by as many as five. Momentum shifted as the Eagles eventually took the lead by one after back-to-back kills from freshman Nora Fox. Poquoson quickly responded, however, putting up five unanswered points and made key defensive plays to hang on and win the set.

“All hats off to Poquoson," Jonathan Williams said. "They are monsters. For us to adjust and slow them down, we made that adjustment in the third set with our blocking to slow their hitters down a little bit and it worked.”

The Eagles struggled in set two to find a rhythm offensively. They led 3-0 early, but the Islanders would storm back and hold a steady lead throughout. They led by eight and coasted to the victory. Poquoson senior Tyrah Weems tallied five kills in the set.

“[Weems] is an amazing player, may I say," McNair said. “She's a beast on the court. We just had to make sure that we read the block and read our arm swing right to make sure we got to the ball.”

The match took a turn in set three when the Eagles came out hot, taking an early 8-2 lead. East Rock never looked back and took the set victory after Simpkins slammed the final kill.

That third-set victory gave the Eagles life. After the win, Simpkins knew they couldn’t shy away and they had to fight until the very end.

“We’ve come so far," Simpkins said. "We’ve worked so hard to be here. We can’t just give it away and give up. We have to fight for it.”

The fourth set with the Islanders leading early before East Rock took a 17-16 lead. From there, it was a back-and-forth affair.

Poquoson regained the lead 22-21, but the Eagles didn’t let them get away. With the score tied at 24, Fox notched the last two points to force a fifth set.

Jonathan Williams described Fox as the “freshman phenom” and when she plays, he can see her growth as a player.

He said he can’t wait to coach her for the next three years.

“She’s so young and she’s playing at such a high level right now," Williams said. "Her understanding of the game is growing. It’s growing almost every second on the court. She just gets smarter and better and smarter and better.”

McNair felt her team’s ability to lean on one another and come together led to their comeback win.

She said it was an amazing feeling when they won, and in the moment it felt as if time froze for a second.

“It’s the world for all of us," McNair said. "We’ve worked so hard this season just to get to this point. Now we get to move on, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

It was an incredible win for the Eagles (25-6), but their season isn’t over as they turn their attention to the VHSL Class 2 state championship match against unbeaten defending champion Glenvar on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Jonathan Williams said it’s been a year of firsts for his team, such as hosting and winning a state semifinal match.

But the head coach had no doubt that the Eagles will be ready to compete for the state title.

“They’re ready," Williams said. "They’re ready because they have that grit and there’s no team I’d take besides them."

