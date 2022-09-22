Strasburg's motto, a sign hanging up on the wall outside of the locker room, for this week is "The bell cannot ring."
After each home win, Clarke County players walk off the football field and ring a bell located on the other side of the field. Strasburg is looking to pick up a big win over rival Clarke County on Friday in a key Bull Run District football contest.
"That's our motto for the week. They got that bell over there that they ring and we don't want them to ring it," Strasburg junior offensive lineman/linebacker Colby Shaw said. "Our main rival is Central, right up the road. But I don't think we've beaten Clarke in a while and they've always been a tough game for us. And they've always been the team to beat. It's always the teams to beat around here are Central and Clarke. Those are the teams we want to beat this year."
The Eagles are coming off a loss to Central, in which the Falcons rallied from a 14-0 deficit for a 21-14 win.
Strasburg head football coach Mark Roller said he expects another hard-fought contest with the Eagles.
"It's going to be the same old Clarke County," Roller said. "It's going to be run, run, run, mix in a little pass here and a good defense. It's just going to be a good ole-fashioned barn-burner football game, I think."
Clarke County head football coach Casey Childs said he expects it to be a close game.
"It's going to be a good one," Childs said. "It's going to come down to the fourth quarter, and whoever makes the least amount of mistakes and limits the big plays by the other team is going to win."
The Eagles (2-1, 0-1 Bull Run) run the single wing offense and Roller said they run the offense very well, which makes it extra hard to defend.
"They've been running it for so long," Roller said. "They're probably the best in the area of the schools that I know that run it. They execute really well and at a high level. So it's tough to defend. You can get lost. You got to be on your keys and know what you're doing. Even when you do do that, they got guys that can move you out. Their linemen are usually pretty big. It's a tough offense to defend."
The Eagles are led on offense by senior running back Kyler Darlington and quarterback Matthew Sipe.
Roller said they are both really good at running the ball and will be tough to stop.
"Both of those guys if you give them a little crease, especially Darlington, he's going to take it," Roller said. "He can make a big play out of a little bit of nothing. That's the scary thing with him. And certainly we've watched Sipe on film breaking tackles and scoring. So both of those guys are really good runners, and it's going to take more than just one person to bring them down."
The Eagles also have a solid defense, which has allowed just 12.3 points per game. Roller said their defense is solid, just like it usually is.
"They're just well-rounded," Roller said. "They get around the football. They put a bunch of guys up there in the box. And so I don't expect much difference than what they've done in the past and what they did last week and the last couple weeks."
The Rams (3-1) are coming off a 40-0 win over Moorefield. Roller said he's been pleased with the play of the team on both sides of the ball, but especially the play of the offense.
Strasburg was led by its defense last season, but this season the offense has improved and has looked strong. The Rams are averaging 34.3 points and 313.0 yards per game.
A big key has been play the play of the offensive line. Shaw, Omari Holliday and Blake Frazier return from last year's offensive line along with junior tight ends Griffin Carter and Walker Conrad.
"We've got some young guys on the line, but they've been working their tail off," Shaw said. "We're not that big. We're not the biggest O-line in the world, but we really block for those few seconds those backs need and we block real hard."
The running game has been led by senior Braden Stern and sophomore Takhi Coates.
Stern has rushed for 285 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns, and Coates has 215 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns.
Roller said they have been very pleased with the way Coates has performed this season.
"He's done well," Roller said. "He's come in, he's handled himself really well. He runs the ball, and he's got a little bit of speed. He's been surprising, not that we didn't think that he couldn't do that. But certainly we're pleased with the way he's running the football."
Shaw has led the way on defense with 34 tackles, while Conrad has 30 tackles. Conrad also has three sacks. Coates has two interceptions.
The Rams are allowing only 6.3 points and an area-best 151.7 yards per game.
The Strasburg-Clarke County game has been a good rivalry over the years, but the Rams haven't beaten the Eagles since 2012. The Rams have lost nine straight games to the Eagles.
"It gets to the point where I think the kids, they forget about or don't really know about what happened a while back," Roller said. "They know what's happened the last couple years, and they always want to beat Clarke County. So I think that's the big thing of that rival -- wanting to win and against a quality opponent too. We haven't beaten them too many times, a few but not enough. So I think our guys are ready for that."
Winchester Star Sports Writer Robert Niedzwiecki contributed to this story.
