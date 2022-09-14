It hasn't been a smooth ride thus far this season, but that's not what coaching is about.
East Rockingham's Jonathan Williams and Luray's Susan Henry-Wilson both acknowledged that their teams have had an up-and-down start to the season and there are still things they need to get better at.
But going into tonight's Bull Run District battle between the two teams at 7 p.m. in Elkton, both squads remain cautiously optimistic about the direction in which they're headed as league play truly begins.
"Our team has been on a roller coaster during the start of the season," Henry-Wilson told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday. "We have highs and lows. We have to go out and execute at a higher level, more often. Then, we will be a little happier with our results. Until we can do that, we've felt we've left some opportunities at the table and it's our job to fix those missed opportunities."
Both teams have struggled with consistency, but the Eagles have turned things around as of late.
Riding a three-match winning streak, East Rockingham looks much more like the team many thought they would be coming into the season and knocked off defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state runner-up Central, who many considered the favorite in the Bull Run, earlier this week in Elkton.
"In a nutshell, I feel good about where we are this year and to this point," Williams said.
In his second year as head coach of the Eagles, Williams is facing a stiffer challenge this season with a roster that returns just three starters from a year ago and has just one senior in setter Madelyn Williams.
Despite that, East Rock (6-5, 3-1 Bull Run) has bounced back from a season sweep to Spotswood and a disappointing road loss against Clarke County to suddenly look like a team capable of making noise in the Bull Run this season.
"This team is clicking," Williams said. "Every day in practice, they find a moment with something and that proverbial light bulb comes on. It's a lot of fun to watch in practice and see how that translates."
Madelyn Williams, the daughter of Jonathan, is the heart of the Eagles, but the talent around her has stepped up in Kate Simpkins, Bria Berriochoa, Alliyah McNair, Halla Baugher, Carolina Vega and Nora Fox.
Along with some key defensive specialists, East Rock looks different but still extremely talented.
"The response from all of them has been profound," Williams said. "Every match is a battle. We can take no opponent lightly this season if we want a chance at making history again."
Much like the Eagles, the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 Bull Run) are led by a standout in senior multi-sport athlete Jaidyn McClung.
As the reigning Bull Run District Player of the Year, McClung brings a high-flying ability to the game that is unmatched by her peers. But it is her efforts off the courts that have helped younger teammates step up.
Henry-Wilson was quick to note that while McClung certainly is special, she has trust in her entire team.
"They all have come up with big plays thus far," Henry-Wilson said in reference to other members of her team. "It may be a dig. It may be tooling the block. It may be setting up a hitter for a big kill. But, the best thing they bring to the game is their hustle and relentlessness to get to the ball. All of the girls are willing to sacrifice themselves for the betterment of the team and that's why each girl is important."
For both Henry-Wilson and Williams, the focus this early in the season remains bettering themselves.
Things certainly haven't been smooth, but there's enough optimism to provide a hope moving forward.
"My focus is on my own team right now," Henry-Wilson said. "We have to improve several things and clean up some aspects of the game before we can begin to focus on [East Rockingham]."
Williams know he will have his hands full with McClung and complemented the play of Lindsay Bly, too.
But much like Henry-Wilson, the second-year East Rockingham coach is focused on his squad's growth.
And if they continue to get better with their own game, Williams is optimistic about what the future holds.
"They are a scrappy team, but so are we," Williams said. "So we will see what happens Thursday."
