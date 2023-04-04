East Rockingham opened its Bull Run District schedule with a massive victory, defeating Central 6-3 in girls tennis action in Elkton on Monday.
The Eagles, who snapped a three-match losing streak with the victory, got singles victories at the No. 2 through No. 5 spots in singles to take control.
Earning victories for East Rock was sophomore Loren Dinkel, junior Kate Simpkins, senior Dannia Gomez Ibarra, and junior Olivia Rhodes.
Heading into the doubles matches ahead 4-2, Simpkins and Rhodes won the No. 2 match 8-4 to clinch it, and junior Ellen Waag joined Dinkel for a comeback 9-8 win at No. 1 for good measure.
“We have grown so much already since our first match,” Eagles first-year head coach Michell Hatton said. “We are playing much smarter.”
East Rock (2-3, 1-0 Bull Run) is back in action Wednesday with another district game against Mountain View, while the Falcons (2-2, 0-1 Bull Run) are hosting rival Strasburg that same evening.
