Mountain View senior forward Braxton Biller had a goal as the Generals earned a hard-fought 2-1 Bull Run District boys soccer victory over East Rockingham in Elkton on Wednesday.
Jonathan Ramirez Sevilla, a standout freshman forward, had the lone goal for the Eagles off an assist from senior Chernoh Jalloh.
Fortunately for East Rock, it fared better Tuesday in a 3-0 shutout of Rappahannock County as senior Issac Frye, junior Christian Nicholson, and junior Gerado Olguin Bautista each scored a goal.
Sevilla, junior Adam Hoover, and junior Riley Ziegler each had an assist for ERHS, while senior Zachary Joyner posted the shutout.
East Rockingham (2-2-1, 2-2-1 Bull Run) returns to action Tuesday at district foe Madison County, while Mountain View (3-3, 3-3 Bull Run) will host Luray in another district battle that same evening.
