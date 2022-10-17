ELKTON — Going into last week's game against previously unbeaten Luray, the mood in Elkton was upbeat.
Despite sitting at below .500 on the season and struggling with consistency through an up-and-down year, first-year East Rockingham head coach Drew Spitzer said he felt like his team was close to turning things around.
“All of our goals, except for a Bull Run District championship, are still in front of us," Spitzer said last Wednesday. "That’s weird with how inconsistently we’ve played football. But I’ve been telling our guys since we were doing 7-on-7 in May, when we catch the football and don’t turn the football over, we beat people. We’ve had some drops and the last few games, we haven’t turned the football over. We're starting to get there."
Turns out, the Eagles may, in fact, be there after a 35-14 rout of the Bulldogs in one of the season's biggest upsets last week.
Up until last week, Luray was arguably the most impressive team in the area with big wins over Stuarts Draft, Central, Buffalo Gap and others, but East Rockingham scored 21 second-half points to run away with a win.
“It’s coming together," said East Rockingham junior Blake Morris, a versatile do-it-all weapon that has been a game-changer on both sides of the ball for the Eagles. "It’s a work in progress. We’ve had some good wins and I think that’s really given us a confidence boost. We just have to keep working at it. It’s something that won’t come quickly.”
For a program that was once one of the most consistent in the area, recent years have taken a turn.
In its final year under longtime former head coach Donnie Coleman, the Eagles went 0-6 in the condensed spring season in 2021. That fall, under first-year head coach Scott Turner, East Rockingham finished 3-6.
After Turner departed following just one season to take over at Turner Ashby, the Eagles took on a new identity under Drew Spitzer, who is the son of former longtime Fort Defiance head football coach Dale Spitzer.
“It comes down to leadership," ERHS senior Ben Dinkel said. "We’re building a winning culture. We came together as a team and decided that and we haven’t really adapted that completely, but we’re getting there.”
After the win over Luray, the Eagles sit at an even 4-4 on the year and have Clarke County and Madison County — a pair of Bull Run District opponents — remaining on the slate before a Week 11 bye.
With a postseason berth likely and Region 2B looking as wide open as ever, East Rock knows its potential.
"When we put four quarters together, we’re a very hard team to beat," ERHS receiver Zach Joyner said.
The attitude around the East Rockingham program has remained upbeat despite a roller coaster of a year.
And after the latest win over Luray sent the program in an upward trajectory, the team is hoping to stay there.
"You have to get used to winning," Drew Spitzer said last week before the game with the Bulldogs. "These guys haven’t won a ton of football games. They don’t have that mentality yet, but it's coming.”
Two of the Eagles' four wins this season have come against teams that will be in the postseason this year.
The first came in a blowout of Turner Ashby, which is now the favorite to win the Valley District after a victory over Spotswood last week, and the second was a result of last week's rout of the Bulldogs on the road.
So excuse East Rockingham for maintaining that positive energy through an up-and-down start to the year.
Turns out, the Eagles knew the type of potential they had all along.
"We know we have some things to work on," Spitzer said. "Our guys are frustrated, but they know we’re not reinventing the wheel. When we do put it together, I think we’ve proven we can play with anybody in the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.