ELKTON — It was quite possibly the coldest softball game East Rockingham has ever played in April.
With the wind blowing over 10 miles per hour and pitches taking hard turns left and right, the conditions were far from ideal.
Yet, Eagles softball coach Ronnie Dovel didn’t cite the weather as an excuse for his Eagles — it was just another challenge his team needed to overcome, he said.
“We’re not going to make excuses,” Dovel said. “We both had to deal with [the wind]. We battled.”
Covered head-to-toe in layers, East Rockingham hosted Bull Run District rival Page County on Tuesday in an important contest in the standings.
In a district, that’s wide open — four teams currently sit atop the standings — the showdown between the Panthers and the Eagles meant that much more.
That's why East Rock pitcher Madison Arbaugh jumped up and down with excitement when the defense got the last out and her team came back to knock off Page 10-9 in a thrilling back-and-forth contest at home.
“It's a really big one,” Eagles junior Bria Berriochoa said. “This has been a rivalry for so long.”
Coming off a win against Clarke County last week, East Rockingham wanted to use the victory to put its best foot forward as the Eagles enter the heart of their schedule.
In a district long dominated by the Panthers in recent seasons, picking up the victory meant more because of what was at stake.
But at the start, it looked like it would be a long night for the home squad.
Letting in two runs in the top of the first, Arbaugh played behind most of the night. Even when the Eagles took the lead in the third inning, Page County's Kirsten Hensley hit a three-run home run in the fourth to extend the lead to 8-3.
But Dovel stuck with his starting pitcher and kept her in the game from start to finish despite the early adversity. Arbaugh followed up the fourth with two straight quick innings while the offense got to work.
She had a strikeout in the seventh to put two outs on the board before a grounder sealed the deal for East Rockingham.
“I'm so proud of her,” said senior Megan Holland, who finished with four RBIs. “I know she's gonna do continue to do big things. I knew she had it in her. And we got her back.”
Holland was big part of the offensive spark from the home team late in the game. Finishing 3-for-4 and a home run on the day, nothing was more important than her last at-bat.
The senior stepped up to the plate with two outs and runners sitting at second and third with her team down a run.
She rippeded a single, scoring both runners, and screamed as she ran into the dugout to celebrate the game-winning run when she was pulled for a pinch-runner.
“It felt so good looking over in the dugout seeing all my teammates smiling,” Holland said. “It was the best feeling.”
Page County scored one run in the seventh but couldn’t get any more across, dropping the game. It was the first time the Eagles and the Panthers matched up since 2019 and to watch her team get the last out in a rivalry game felt great for Holland.
But she’s aware that it’s anyone's district in her last year at East Rockingham and her team knows what they need to do to pull away from the rest of the Bull Run.
“We've just got to keep working,” Holland said. “We got to keep executing and every single game just is anyone's game as long as we keep working keep pushing.”
The Eagles (8-4, 5-2 Bull Run) play six of the last eight games remaining on their schedule on the road, so Dovel said it’s that much more important to win at home. That road stretch starts Friday when East Rockingham travels to Central.
It’s anyone's game in the Bull Run District but with the win, East Rockingham feels confident that its moving in the right direction to take the crown.
“This is a really big win for us,” Berriochoa said. “Having this win shows us that we can go far and that we know we are capable of [accomplishing] our goal."
Page County 202 400 1 — 9 10 3
East Rockingham 030 232 x — 10 11 2
Gaskins, Austin and Hensley. Arbaugh and Cude. W — Arbaugh. L — Gaskins. HR — PC: Hensley, fourth inning, two on. ER: Berriochoa, second inning, one on. Holland, fifth inning, one on.
