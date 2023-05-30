ELKTON — The responses from each player and coach were well in sync.
Riding the momentum from a Bull Run District tournament title and beginning regional play at home, third-seeded East Rockingham declared that it wasn't thinking about past results.
And maybe the Eagles truly didn't have it on their minds. But after suffering an eight-run shutout loss at the hands of sixth-seeded Luray in their last regular-season meeting on May 2 — the first district setback of the season for ERHS — the storyline certainly existed.
"We forgot about the loss, honestly," East Rockingham sophomore standout Landon Bruce said. "We knew what we did that first game [against LHS] and tried to refocus."
The Eagles took care of business Monday, using solid pitching performances and timely hitting to defeat the Bulldogs 8-4 in the Region 2B baseball quarterfinals in Elkton.
With the victory, East Rock advanced to the regional semifinals on Wednesday.
"For me, the big thing was we played a complete ball game," East Rock second-year head coach Jordan Biller said. "We hadn't done that in a while, and it was good to see that. We didn't have too many errors, hit the ball well, were aggressive on the bases, and our pitchers were lights out. It's a pretty good day when you can do all of those things."
That loss to Luray on May 2 was the first of back-to-back Bull Run District setbacks.
In fact, the Eagles went through a stretch where they dropped three out of their next four in a 10-day period, but the response since that quartet of games has been as good as it gets.
"Our boys do a great job, especially seniors, with leadership and staying focused," Biller said. "When they came in today, I could immediately see how locked in they were. They were only worried about winning today. All they were thinking of was moving on and getting to the next round. They weren't thinking about past games, results, or what happened the last time we played them. They were focused in today and ready to go from the start."
East Rock (20-4) has won six straight following Monday's playoff win over Luray.
Although Bulldogs junior starter Landon Vile was actually solid on the mound, four errors ultimately cost them as Vile allowed eight runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts before being relieved by junior Jacob Shenk in the fourth inning.
"We committed four errors, and they only had one earned run," Luray veteran head coach Charlie Shepard said. "That's the story of the game. Landon made a lot of quality pitches and got the result that should have been an out. We didn't make the plays. That's a good East Rock team. Don't take anything away from them. They deserved it and played really well. We played hard, but those mistakes were the difference in the game."
The Bulldogs (8-14) had battled back to even it up at 3-3 in the fourth with a three-run inning that included RBI singles from freshman catcher Nick Cubbage and junior outfielder Mason Seekford, along with a deep sac fly from Vile to bring home senior Bailey Graybeal.
But back-to-back RBI singles from sophomores Bruce and William Eppard, along with an RBI grounder from sophomore catcher Ryan Wright and a two-run triple from senior Quinton Hensley, allowed East Rock to respond with five more runs in the bottom half of the frame.
"We were just better overall and able to capitalize," said Quinton Hensley, who finished with a team-high three RBIs in the victory. "We made adjustments early, which helped us. We could put the ball into play and start hitting a little bit. It was a better overall effort."
Shenk was strong in relief for Luray, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts, while junior infielder Christian Lentz went 2-for-3 to lead at the plate.
Although the season came to a disappointing end with first-round losses in both the district and regional playoffs, 2023 marked the first time the Bulldogs even played postseason baseball in nearly 10 years — a testament to the program Shepard has built there.
"There's a lot of games we'd like to have back that would have put us in a better seeding, but this group of kids has played together and taken their lumps for two years. They really grew this year. To make postseason play, regardless of the outcome, is a good step. With 90 percent of the team coming back, that expectation now that we've been there is that we want more. We want to move on. This program is going in the right direction. We're disappointed, but we're in a good place. It's a lot easier knowing you're heading in the right direction. Playing on Memorial Day is a big deal. This group got that taste. Hopefully it keeps that fire burning and that motivation to keep growing."
The Eagles will now focus on No. 7 Stuarts Draft, which pulled off an upset of second-seeded Madison County in another regional quarterfinal Monday.
Coincidentally, the Cougars ended East Rock's season just a year ago.
"I think we all know how big this next game is," Bruce said.
Bruce finished with four innings tossed Monday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts while also going 4-for-4 with an RBI at the plate for ERHS.
Wyatt Baker, a senior reliever, tossed three one-hit innings, giving up an unearned run on three walks while striking out three for the Eagles, while junior third baseman Ryan Williams was 2-for-3 with a triple from the leadoff spot, and Eppard was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
"It feels good, but everything is day by day," Quinton Hensley said. "We're looking forward to working on getting better. We'll be ready for whoever we play on Wednesday."
Before Monday's rematch with Luray, East Rock insisted it's locked in on the future.
And after a convincing win that earned them a 6:30 p.m. semifinal date with Draft at home on Wednesday, it's hard not to believe the Eagles are doing just that.
"None of us want to be done," Biller said. "Our seniors to our youngest guys are all hungry. They're not ready to quit, not ready to give in. They know every game is win or go home. The guys are just locked in, and we'll get them ready to win a baseball game. We just have to go out and play our brand of baseball."
