ELKTON — With a more normal season on the horizon and his love for the sport slowly starting to rekindle, George Austin III began recruiting heavily for the East Rockingham cross country team.
Several months later, with a Bull Run District and Region 2B championship trophy in hand, it turns out the ERHS senior standout may have a future in the business after the success his team has had.
“We have a really special group this year,” Austin said. “We have a close-knit group of underclassmen, led by two experienced seniors. The younger guys have really put a lot of trust in us from the start. We made sure to let them know early on that we could have a really special year.”
The East Rockingham boys will compete, as a team, at the Virginia High School League Class 2 cross country championships Saturday at 1:45 p.m. Green Hill Park in Salem.
Coincidentally, it’s the same spot where Austin captured the VHSL Class 2 individual state title back in November of 2019.
“It's a really special feeling to be returning to the state meet this year,” Austin said. “I had no will or desire to run my senior year for a long time, so to be back here after two years is really cool.”
Prior to this season, the Eagles had not made it past the district competition as a team since 2016.
Fresh off winning last week’s Region 2B title in Woodstock, however, the expectation has changed.
“We motivate and feed off each other,” East Rockingham senior Patrick Stapleton said. “We have had several finishes with a string of East Rock runners which has helped both our scores and times. It speaks to how everybody on the team wants the best for themselves as well as their teammates.”
The Eagles have been deep this year with Austin earning first-place honors, sophomore Brock Smith placing sixth, junior Conan O’Neil in eighth and Stapleton coming in at the No. 10 spot at last week's regional meet.. East Rock also got top-25 performances out of Hayden Fox (17th), Eiler Yancey (18th) and Alex Dean (21st).
“They work really well together and, I think, one advantage for us is that our top six can really mix around,” East Rockingham coach Debbie Swartley said. “We have a lot of flexibility and a good pack up there. They have been able to really encourage each other throughout the race and stay supportive. They’ve worked really hard. They’re motivated. They want to do really well.”
Many of the East Rock runners said this has been the most memorable season yet on the course, but it isn’t just the record-setting success that the team has had that’s made it so enjoyable.
“It means everything to me to make it to states and have the opportunity to qualify as an individual but it means even more to be able to share it and have my teammates running by my side,” Smith said. “We motivate each other every day to be the best we can. If someone is leading the pack in practice, we are making sure that everyone is staying with them. If someone begins to fall back, we do our best to get them up with us and push each other every single time that we run.”
The leadership of the team’s two seniors, Austin and Stapleton, has been paramount.
Both have experience running at the state level individuals and that’ll be key, once again, at Saturday’s meet with the team.
“From day one, Patrick and I have been sure to make it aware to the younger guys of our potential success,” Austin said. “We promised them that if we put in the work and stayed healthy then we'd be one of the top teams in Class 2. Being a captain, I see it as my job to constantly remind the guys of everything they are accomplishing. I like to give individual talks to each guy before races to help boost their confidence. It's important that I remind them of their talent and hard work.”
It was Austin's hard work in the halls of ERHS throughout the summer that allowed the program to grow this fall. As a result, it has achieved a historic level of success and become enjoyable for the runners along the way.
That's why, when the Eagles get set to compete at the state meet for the first time as a team, Austin and his teammates will be sure to soak in every moment.
“It’s something they’re going to remember for a lifetime," Swartley said. "I want them to soak it all in. They’ve put in the work to earn this, so I hope they enjoy it, for sure.”
