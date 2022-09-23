BRIDGEWATER — It was homecoming for Turner Ashby on Friday, but East Rockingham did its part in spoiling the party.
With four rushing touchdowns for Blake Morris and three onside kick recoveries that eventually led to touchdowns, the Eagles coasted to a 38-7 non-district win over the Knights in a high school football matchup at Sam Ritchie Stadium.
“It’s really big, it shows what we can do and I think it’s going to give us a confidence booster throughout the season,” Morris said.
The Eagles put the game out of sight in the third quarter as they put up 13 points and grabbed two fumble recoveries on kickoffs. East Rock head coach Drew Spitzer said kicker Jose Cortez did a great job and that the special teams game plan wasn’t to force turnovers.
“They had some kids back there [that] we didn’t want to touch the football, so we kicked it on the ground,” Spitzer said. “It’s hard to handle and our guys hustled down the field.”
The Eagles looked strong on their first drive as they drove down the field with a fair share of rushing and passing. ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves tossed it off to Morris for a 22-yard carry into the end zone for the first score of the game.
The Knights retaliated in the second quarter as Beau Baylor crammed his way into the end zone on a 3-yard rush.
Eaves was throwing with confidence in the first half and had three completions to receiver Zachary Joyner. Joyner nabbed a 15-yard reception midway through the second to set up Morris to collect his second rushing TD of the game on a 1-yard carry.
Spitzer was proud of Eaves’ performance and how his signal-caller made smart decisions with the football.
“Confidence going into the season, I knew it was going to take a lot,” Eaves said. “I knew I was going to be thrown into the fire. …I think this game really boosted my confidence a lot.”
Morris found his third touchdown of the game on an 8-yard rush just before the end of the half.
Spitzer said his team needed to run the football and needed to be physical coming into the game.
That's exactly what they did on Friday night.
“I’m proud of our offensive line, had their best game of the year,” Spitzer said. “We made a couple tweaks in our running game this week and it paid off.”
East Rock didn’t waste any time in the second half as Ben Dinkel ran it up the gut for 60 yards. On fourth-and-long, Eaves found Joyner in the end zone on a 15-yard bomb.
After recovering their second fumbled kick, the Eagles took the ball back down the field as Morris notched his fourth touchdown of the game.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, they all made it happen,” Morris said.
The Eagles (2-3) had the game all but won to start the fourth and pounded the ball in the end zone again with a 9-yard carry from Dinkel to put them up 38-7 and coasted from there.
“Everybody contributed, I’d say the bigger part was my O-line,” Eaves said. “They stepped up incredibly tonight. …Every single one of my offensive linemen, they blocked on every single play and it was just great overall.”
For the Knights (3-2), head coach Scott Turner gave a lot of credit to Spitzer and the Eagles.
He said they came prepared and were ready to play Friday night.
“Our guys were ready to play but [East Rock] did a great job tonight,” Turner said. “We’ll bounce back, sun will come up tomorrow. We’ll find a way to get better and we’ll move forward from here.”
Moving forward, Spitzer said this is the shot in the arm the Eagles needed to climb out of an early-season hole.
He said this is where the season gets interesting because they face a big test in Strasburg next Friday.
“I think sometimes something needs to happen for it to click,” Spitzer said. “We had some up-and-down days but at school today, I knew what team was getting off the bus when we came down here. I hope our guys understand that when we execute and we protect the football, we can play with anybody.”
