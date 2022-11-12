ELKTON — When asked about her performance, Alliyah McNair admitted she had plenty of adrenaline pumping Saturday.
But that also came with some mild anxiety.
“Oh, yeah," McNair said. "I was extra nervous. I don’t know why. This game, I was just more nervous than other games. It’s a state game, so I guess I just had a lot of nerves.”
Turned out the East Rockingham standout outside hitter was able to handle it just fine as she helped the Eagles cruise to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Bruton in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball quarterfinals in Elkton.
With the victory, East Rock advances to the Class 2 state semifinals for the second straight season, where it will host Poquoson on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at ERHS.
“Coming this far last year definitely helps with this year," McNair said. "I kind of know what to expect, know how to calm myself down in those nerve-racking situations.”
McNair slapped down a team-high 10 kills as the Eagles dominated from start to finish, looking like the better team despite the Panthers having a major size advantage.
East Rock never trailed by more than one and it didn't come until the third set as the Eagles used solid defense, timely serving and a balanced attack to roll to the win.
“They’re playing their best volleyball right now and I’m OK with that," ERHS head coach Jonathan Williams said. "Hats off to Bruton. They are athletes up and down and I was worried about it. There was nothing we could do about their size. They came in here with a plan and we had to stop it. Our girls did what we asked them to do.”
Early in the year, the Eagles relied heavily on returners McNair and Kate Simpkins to get kills offensively as several new faces adjusted to the speed of the varsity game.
On Saturday, those two, along with Carolina Vega Marmolejos, Nora Fox, Halla Baugher and others were all contributing for the East Rockingham in a big way.
“The fact that we can spread the ball out more now to more players than just Alliyah or just Kate, it makes us a much, much more formidable opponent," Williams said. "We have every weapon at our disposal. We’ve got everything we need on this team."
Madelyn Williams, the senior setter for the Eagles, did her thing per the usual with 30 assists and seven aces while Bria Berriochoa had 14 digs at the libero position.
Also chipping in for East Rock (24-6) was Fox and Simpkins with eight kills apiece.
“We were extra focused," Madelyn Williams said. "We really put it all together tonight and just locked in on the win. We’re super motivated. We’re ready for it. We’re just going to do the best we can and play our game. If we do that, I think we’ll be good.”
Last year, the Eagles defeated Poquoson in the state quarterfinals on the road.
This year, the Region 2A champions are coming to Elkton and East Rockingham, which fell to Central in the semifinals in 2021, is determined to take it a step further.
“We're driven," Berriochoa said. "We have a lot of confidence in ourselves and we're taking it one game at a time, one point at a time and sticking together as a team.”
The Islanders swept Luray in another VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal on Saturday.
When Jonathan Williams looks at them, he sees a team similar to one they just faced.
“They’re a tough team, a real tough team," Jonathan Williams said about Poquoson. "We have one day of practice, but I think we’ll match up well overall. They’re almost identical [to Bruton], so we'll see how it goes. It's another match, so I'll take it."
Prior to Saturday's match, the nerves were high for McNair as she took the court.
Those nerves translated to high-level play for the East Rockingham sophomore and she said that's because it tends to come natural for her once she's in a rhythm.
Moving forward, McNair said she won't mind if the nerves bring similar results.
“We’re very focused," McNair said. "We really prepared for this game and we’ll do the same for this next one. We're really locked in and pumped up for this one."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.