Madelyn Williams dished out 26 assists as top-seeded East Rockingham swept eighth-seeded Mountain View 25-10, 25-14, 25-6 in the Bull Run District volleyball quarterfinals on Monday in Elkton.
Margo Fox added 12 kills and nine digs for the Eagles (16-7) while Alliyah McNair had nine kills and a pair of aces.
Also chipping in for East Rockingham was Bre Dofflemyer with eight kills and two more aces while Sarah Smith finished with seven digs and an ace.
The Eagles will host fourth-seeded Clarke County, which swept Luray in another quarterfinal match on Monday, in a semifinal contest tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Second-seeded Central and third-seeded Madison County will face off in the other semifinal tonight at 6 p.m. in Woodstock.
In other prep volleyball action Monday:
Spotswood 3, Charlottesville 0: Gabby Atwell scooped up 14 digs and slapped down seven kills as Spotswood closed the regular season with a sweep of Charlottesville.
Sydney Litwiller added 10 kills for the Trailblazers (16-6) while Raygan Wade dished out 33 assists.
Fort Defiance 3, Buffalo Gap 0: Fort Defiance completed an unbeaten season in Shenandoah District play and won its second consecutive league title with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of Buffalo Gap in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Lani Goggin had 13 kills and six digs for the Indians (20-2, 12-0 Shenandoah) while Baylee Blalock dished out 26 assists and added 14 digs of her own.
Also chipping in for Fort was Ellie Cook with 11 kills and six digs and Lindsay Atkins with 15 digs and a pair of aces.
Wilson Memorial 3, Stuarts Draft 0: Allison Sykes scooped up 35 digs and Molly Ballew dished out 26 assists as Wilson Memorial swept Stuarts Draft 25-10, 25-20, 25-14 in Fishersville.
Brooke Cason added 14 kills and nine digs for the Green Hornets (12-7, 8-3 Shenandoah) while CiCi Minor slapped down eight kills.
