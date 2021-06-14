Most teams are beginning postseason play this week, but East Rockingham softball insists its been in win-or-go-home mode for almost a month now.
Following a 9-1 loss to unbeaten Page County on March 21, ERHS veteran coach Ronnie Dovel said he approached his team with one motivational message.
“We knew we had the talent," Dovel said. "We just had to put it together. So, we challenged the girls to treat every game as an elimination game. If we wanted to play in the regional tournament, we had to win every game from here on out."
"My goodness," he added "They did it."
When the third-seeded Eagles face second-seeded Buffalo Gap in the Region 2B quarterfinals Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., they'll enter on a five-game winning streak.
Since the loss to the Panthers in March, East Rockingham defeated Clarke County, Stonewall Jackson, Strasburg, Madison County and Rappahannock County to finish the season with an 8-4 record and earn a playoff berth in one of the tougher regions in all of Class 2.
“It took a little bit to get ready, but I think we’re unloading now," Eagles sophomore pitcher Madison Arbaugh said of the team's recent success.
Arguably the most impressive part of East Rockingham sneaking into the loaded four-team field in Region 2B is how young of a roster it's doing it with.
“It’s unreal," Dovel said. "I think the key has been with Bethany Martz being the only senior, she’s been a leader on, and off, the field. She’s just done a tremendous job keeping everybody focused. She’s been a great leader.”
Martz, as Dovel noted, is the only senior on the Eagles roster and was last on area softball fields as a standout for Spotswood in 2019. Due to re-districting within the Grottoes and Elkton areas, however, Martz and several other former Trailblazers transferred to ERHS this year and it's paid off for the Eagles.
“A lot of us were coming from Spotswood and it took a little bit to bond," Arbaugh said. "The bond that we have now really helps us push each other."
At the beginning of the season, players and coaches admitted it took time for East Rock to build any sort of chemistry as a young roster that features seven sophomores and two freshmen attempted to come together successfully.
“At the beginning of the year, a lot of people were really skeptical," Eagles sophomore standout Emma Cude said. "As we’ve grown together, it has just been so much better. We’re all just hot at the same time right now.”
When the Virginia High School League was forced to cancel the 2019 season due to COVID-19, a lot of attention deservedly went to the upperclassmen impacted.
Dovel said, however, he thinks it impacted his underclassmen just as much.
“It took a while for the coaches to learn the kids and the kids to learn the coaches," Dovel said. "I really think the COVID year hurt us more than most programs because most of our kids didn’t get that freshman year of varsity. I think that hurt us more than anything at the beginning.”
Despite their age, the Eagles have been wise beyond their years this season.
“A big thing for us was having a team that really clicks together and doesn’t get involved in too much drama," Cude said. "Since we’re all so close in age and a younger team, I think it’s a little easier to get stuck in that but we’ve had a really good group of girls that gets along great together.”
Martz, who will play next season at Patrick Henry Community College, said she embraced the opportunity to lead such a young, and talented, group of players.
“I’d say it went better than I thought it would, honestly," Martz said. "Everybody on the team has a different personality and that makes it easier for everybody to get along. It was challenging at some points, but it’s going great now. I took it on as a responsibility to be a leader, especially with playing college ball next year. I was just determined to be there for them, have their backs, lead them to better ways. It’s a big opportunity for me this year, but I feel like being a leader and showing them how the game is played at a high level has been big.”
Since March 21, the Eagles have been playing as if their season was on the line.
So on Tuesday, when it actually is, East Rockingham players are confident they won't feel out of the norm with a win-or-go-home mentality in full swing.
“We show up to practice and we give 100 percent — no matter what," Martz said. "We talk more than we have been before, we’re louder. Now, the team is coming together and everybody is hitting, playing defense, working together. I feel like we’re actually starting to come together. I want to go as far as possible.”
