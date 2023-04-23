ELKTON — After winning just three games a year ago, East Rockingham has officially clinched a winning record in 2023.
The Eagles completed an impressive clean sweep of the first half of their Bull Run District slate with a solid 7-1 victory over Central on Thursday in prep baseball action in Elkton.
With the victory, East Rock has won 10 straight and remains in sole possession of first place in the league standings.
“It was a great all-around win,” ERHS second-year head coach Jordan Biller said. “The defense played solid.”
Sophomore Landon Bruce had an electric outing on the mound for the Eagles, giving up one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out 12. Cannon Good, a junior, tossed a perfect seventh inning in relief with a strikeout.
“Landon Bruce had his best outing of the year,” Biller said about his pitcher’s outing. “Everything was working for him, and Cannon did a great job coming in and shutting the door.”
Senior outfielder Ben Dinkel was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for East Rock, while sophomore first baseman William Eppard also finished with a pair of hits and an RBI.
Dinkel, junior outfielder Landon Lawson, and junior second baseman Ryan Williams all had RBI doubles. Williams finished 2-for-4, while senior shortstop Dylan Hensley added a triple.
Other key performers for ERHS at the plate included Bruce with a single and a run scored, and third baseman Grason Shifflett with a single, a run scored, and an RBI. Ryan Wright, a sophomore catcher, also had a single, a run, and an RBI.
For the Falcons, freshman second baseman James Bilbow had an RBI single, while senior catcher Allen Brill had a double.
The Eagles (11-1, 9-0 Valley) are back in action Tuesday with a district game at Strasburg, while Central (2-11, 2-7 Valley) aims to snap a three-game skid at Luray that evening.
“The boys are having fun,” Biller said. “They are playing for the team, not themselves. They have a great mentality of going one game at a time. Their focus is what’s right in front of them. We don’t look ahead or focus on the future — only the right now. And right now, they’re doing great things.”
