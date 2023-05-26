With the bases loaded and no outs on the board, all eyes were on Ryan Williams.
And much like he often has throughout his East Rockingham career, he came through.
Williams, a junior shortstop, drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to bring home senior outfielder Wyatt Baker and give second-seeded East Rockingham a wild 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded rival Page County in the Bull Run District baseball title game on Thursday at home.
The only other runs in the game all came in the opening frame after Panthers senior outfielder Gunnar Strickler scored on a passed ball in the top half of the first, and the Eagles responded when sophomore infielder Landon Bruce’s sac fly scored sophomore Bentley Hensley in the same frame.
From there, it became a pitcher’s duel with the senior duo of Dylan Hensley and Baker stepping up for East Rockingham, while sophomore Tyler Shifflett impressed most of the evening for Page County.
It wasn’t until the seventh that magic happened for the Eagles, when Baker led off the seventh with a single, followed by an infield error that allowed sophomore third baseman Grason Shifflett to get on base and an intentional walk to center fielder Ben Dinkel to load up the bases for Williams.
Dylan Hensley tossed four innings for East Rock, giving up one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six before Baker shut things down with three shutout innings of his own.
Baker allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three for the Eagles and also had a hit.
Dylan Hensley, Shifflett, and sophomore infielder William Eppard all added one hit apiece for ERHS.
Senior catcher Everett Foltz was 2-for-3 with a double for the Panthers, while Shifflett and senior center fielder Hayden Plum each had a hit. Shifflett also struck out four in a complete game.
East Rockingham (19-4) will serve as the No. 3 seed in the Region 2B tournament and hosts a familiar opponent in sixth-seeded Luray on Monday at 12 p.m. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 8-0 on May 2 in Elkton. That was the first district loss of the season for East Rock, which won the first meeting 9-6.
As for Page (10-13), it will be the No. 4 seed and host No. 5 Mountain View on Monday at 4 p.m.
