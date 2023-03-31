PENN LAIRD — After dropping the first matchup on opening day, East Rockingham evened the season score with Spotswood on Thursday.
The Eagles strung together a massive nine-run second inning, which proved to be the difference maker, as they went on to defeat the Blazers 14-8 in non-district play at SHS — tying the season series at one win each.
For ERHS head coach Ronnie Dovel, it wasn’t a matter of evening the score; it was about his team continuing to improve — which he feels they’re doing.
“We’re on a four-game win streak, so obviously we’re playing better,” Dovel said. “We have a ways to go, but we’re better.”
Dovel believes their stellar second inning set the tone for the remainder of the game.
“After that, we’d score one and they’d score one,” Dovel said. “That second inning was huge for us. We hit the ball all the way through the lineup, and that’s what we’ve been talking about.”
East Rock second baseman Ashlyn Herring, who notched a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, said that the second-inning requires all hands on deck.
“It’s one hit after another,” Herring said. “Nobody can do it on their own. It was teammate after teammate coming together, and once you get the momentum rolling, it just goes throughout the game. It was a good game all around.”
Blazers assistant coach Larissa Ware felt that Spotswood’s heads weren’t in the game Thursday. She said they committed some abnormal fielding errors downhill from there.
Yet, she was pleased to see her team fight until the last out.
“[We] made some adjustments in the field,” Ware said. “[We] really talked to the girls [about] it’s inning by inning, [and] we’re going to do it. They fought back one inning at a time, so I’m really proud of them for that.”
Before Wednesday’s practice, second baseman Riley Joyner got injured, causing Ware to throw players in positions they wouldn’t usually be in.
Ware felt Joyner, not in the lineup, was a critical factor in the loss.
“The charisma that the team had was kinda stopped,” Ware said. “Everybody kinda felt that they were off. It was an off game.”
First baseman Mackenzie Dooms led the Eagles with four hits and an RBI on Thursday, while Herring tallied three hits — including the homer — and five RBIs. Catcher Charlotte Bentley led the Blazers with three hits and two RBIs.
In the circle for Spotswood, Ciera Rodriguez tossed 5.2 innings for two strikeouts. Madison Arbaugh threw a complete game with five strikeouts for East Rock.
Anytime East Rock and Spotswood square off, it brings the best out of both programs. Herring credited the Blazers for putting up a fight and being a solid team and was happy they were able to even the season score with their crosstown foe.
“[Our] home game, that’s always hard,” Herring said. “Being able to come up here [Spotswood] and keep going, it felt really good. It was a good game all around for both teams.”
East Rock 0 9 1 1 2 0 1 — 14 19 2
Spotswood 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 — 8 14 4
Arbaugh. Ware and Rodriguez. W — Arbaugh. L — Ware. HR — ESTR: Herring, fifth inning, one on. 3B — SPTS: Dean. 2B — ESTR: Berriochoa 2, Dooms 2, Cude, Herring. SPTS: Jones. SB — ESTR: Arbaugh. HBP — SPTS: Dean.
