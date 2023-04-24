Freshman forward Jonathan Ramirez Sevilla scored twice as East Rockingham picked up another impressive Bull Run District boys soccer win with a 2-1 defeat of Central on Thursday in Woodstock.
Sophomore forward Jesus Berumen Flores and junior Christian Nicholson finished with an assist each for the Eagles in the win.
Junior midfielder Hayden Pence had the lone goal for the Falcons.
East Rock (4-4-1, 4-4-1 Bull Run) will aim for a third straight win Monday on the road at district opponent Strasburg, while Central (3-6-1, 3-6-1 Bull Run) travels to league foe Luray on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.