GREENVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s offense had timely hitting and used the Riverheads defense's mistakes to earn a massive 13-8 Shenandoah District baseball win on Tuesday in Greenville.
The win for the Green Hornets created a tie at the top of the Shenandoah District with the Gladiators as both teams currently have one loss in league play. WMHS does have one more win, however.
Wilson scored seven runs in the first inning of the game to get things going, taking advantage of several crucial Riverheads errors.
Senior outfielders Blae Rodgers and Aiden Podgorski each had two-run singles as the Hornets built a sizable advantage early
WMHS head coach Rodney Cullen said he was pleased with his team’s performance and how they capitalized on the Gladiators’ miscues.
“In the first inning, we jumped on them a little bit,” Cullen said. “They helped us with a couple of mistakes in the field, but we took advantage of it [by scoring] seven runs [and] scored two more in the second.”
For Riverheads, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, it was a rare sloppy performance that left head coach Rodney Painter a bit puzzled about what could have caused it.
“Wilson is a good ball team, they took advantage of our mistakes,” Painter said. “We had a lot of errors and mental mistakes today, and they took advantage of those. I still thought we had a chance at times to get back into the game, but it just didn’t work out for us today.”
Wilson continued to add to its lead in the second inning with two more RBI singles from Rodgers and sophomore Eli Irving to go up 9-0.
But as the game went along, the Gladiators chipped away at the Wilson lead, including a five-run second inning that cut the deficit to four and a three-run fourth inning that made it a one-run game.
“The second inning, [Wilsonsophomore pitcher] Ryan [McDaniel’s] been really good for us all year. We made one mistake that got them going and they were hitting them really well, and so we decided to make the change in the second inning,” Cullen said afterward.
Painter talked about his team’s approach in that second inning, noting the team finished with 10 hits, but the early errors ultimately cost it.
“I thought our guys had a really good approach that inning,” Painter said. “Not doing too much, and we were able to run the bases pretty well, get into scoring position and have some timely hits.”
The Hornets (8-3, 4-1 Shenandoah) are still without some key pieces in their lineup, including senior standout Finn Irving, but they’ve managed to win back-to-back games and stay afloat in the district.
Cullen talked about the adjustments he and his staff had to make with his lineup on Tuesday and how the players handled the changes.
“We had our lineup a little different today. Still got Finn out, [senior designated hitter] Dusty [Cash is] out, but we wanted to give a couple of other guys some opportunities and that have been looking good in practice, and they came through,” Cullen said. “We had a lot of guys come through with some big hits, Eli Irving had a big hit earlier in the game. … That was kind of his first game to start.”
Wilson is back in action Monday with a non-district home game against Monticello, while Riverheads (6-3,3-1 Shenandoah) will travel to Waynesboro on Thursday for another district matchup.
The calming presence for the Hornets in the game after the bottom of the second inning was Podgorski’s performance on the mound.
The senior came in for relief of McDaniel and tossed five innings, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
Ultimately, that was enough for Wilson to earn a big-time win.
“Thought Aiden pitched really well,” Cullen said of the senior’s performance. “We had the one inning where they scored a few runs. We really didn’t make errors, but I don’t know. The way we played that inning, we were playing like we were trying not to lose instead of playing to win, and they cut it to 10-8. … After that, Aiden settled down. I don’t think he had his best mechanics today but he grinded through it and you got to give him credit for that.”
