East Rock Adjusting To Life Without Nickel

ELKTON — Who says Carey Keyes doesn't enjoy a challenge?
After four years coaching one of the best players to ever come through the Shenandoah Valley in current North Carolina 6-foot-7 freshman wing Tyler Nickel, the ninth-year East Rockingham boys basketball head coach, Keyes, has had to rebuild his team with a more balanced approach.
"It has been a challenge but very rewarding as well," Keyes said. "Our staff has worked really hard to identify ways for us to be successful this season. When you can no longer compete on the court as a player, that competitiveness flips to coaching, and you want to win every season regardless of who graduates."
Nickel wasn't the only player lost to graduation, as Keyes' son, Cooper, an All-Bull Run District point guard, and the team's leading assist man the past two seasons, also graduated last year.
As a result, the backcourt duo of juniors Kain Shifflett and Ryan Williams has gone from seeing the floor sparingly as reserves a year ago to suddenly playing big-time minutes.
"We've gained much more confidence in each other," Williams said. "We've learned how to practice with each other, which has carried over into how we play together. It's all about everyone figuring out their place on the team because everyone has one, no matter how big or small."
The Eagles (13-7, 11-3 Bull Run) have been fine, winning nine of their last 12 and sitting in a tie with Madison County and Clarke County for first place in the Bull Run District standings with two games to go.
Williams and Shifflett and versatile senior forward Xavier Butler, who has also been on the varsity for four years, are the lone returners playing big minutes this year.
But other pieces have emerged for East Rock, such as junior guard Eiler Yancey, junior forward Landon Lawson, and sophomore guards Dean Robinson and Xavia Brown.
"Our team has improved so much on offense since the beginning of the season," Shifflett said. "We started off shooting low percentages from everywhere, and we are starting to raise those percentages. It was a huge adjustment without playing with Tyler. He scored most of our points last year, and now since we don't have him, we had to have some guys step up on offense."
Williams and Shifflett both said they knew filling the role of Nickel and Cooper Keyes wouldn't happen with one guy.
Instead, they've done it collectively, with different players stepping up at various moments throughout the year.
"I am motivated for this team to reach its full potential," Carey Keyes said. "We are having extremely competitive practices. Our younger guys are starting to understand the level of work and attention to detail needed to be fully prepared for every single game we play. We will continue to go to work and hopefully be our best down the stretch."
The challenge of rebuilding a team after losing a star like Nickel was one Carey Keyes easily could have run from.
But that competitive fire that fueled him as a state champion player for Spotswood in the early 1990s still exists, and it's a big reason why the Eagles are flying high.
And as a result, East Rock is soaring in the right direction.
"If we continue playing with confidence, playing together, and playing like we know how to play basketball, I think we have a good potential to make a run like in years past for any of the titles," Williams said. "We all know what Coach Keyes expects from us as individuals, and I think we all have enough respect for him and the basketball program at East Rock and where it's been in years past to work as hard as we can to keep that legacy going."
