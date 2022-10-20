For East Rockingham first-year head football coach Drew Spitzer, he's witnessed the good and the bad.
His squad has battled consistency issues this season and at times, looked a bit lackadaisical in losses.
But when East Rock has been at its best, it's looked like a team that could be one of the best in the area.
"I think we are getting better every week," Spitzer said. "We have been able to protect the football and play with consistency We still have areas to improve on and we can always be sharper in our execution but we are starting to put it all together. It is important to continue working and go into the playoffs with confidence."
East Rockingham hosts Clarke County on Friday in a Bull Run District showdown at 7 p.m. in Elkton.
Although neither team is in the running to win the district's regular-season title this year, both squads appear in line to reach the postseason and both are aiming to build off impressive blowout victories from a week ago.
"We have played good football three of the last four weeks and that's a great sign," Clarke head coach Casey Childs said. "However, we have been dealt — and still deal with — numerous injuries, which is making us have to move guys around to accommodate. It's like a puzzle each week and my hat goes off to our kids and coaches for making it work. If we can get our guys healthy and continue to play well, we'll be a tough out."
The most notable injury for Clarke has been to last year's Bull Run District Player of the Year in running back/linebacker Kyler Darlington, who has still managed to rush for 446 yards and eight scores this season.
As a result, Clarke lost a pair of games to Central and Strasburg early but has now won three straight. As the rest of the roster continues to get healthy and coming off a blowout of Meridian, optimism is returning.
"We were able to take control of the line of scrimmage very early on both sides and got a lead so we could get our kids out of the game and to allow other kids some time," Childs said about last week's win. "The last month has been very hard in regards to close games and injuries. Injuries have been a major concern."
Led by Will Booker and Carson Chinn, the CCHS pass defense is giving up just 86.9 yards per game and that unit will be put to the test this week against an East Rock squad that has no problem airing it out.
ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves is 110-of-202 passing for an area-best 1,541 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Blake Morris, Zach Joyner and Dame Durrette all have at least 390 receiving yards on the year.
"East Rock is very athletic at all skill positions," Childs said. "They play well in space and all their kids are a true threat at any time. Tough to control both the line and play great in space against a team like East Rock."
Controlling the line of scrimmage is something Spitzer has preached the importance of throughout the season, and he said he felt like the team did it extremely well in last week's shocking 35-14 rout of Luray.
"I loved our effort and execution," said Spitzer, whose team has defeated the previous unbeaten Bulldogs and Valley District-leading Turner Ashby. "We brought the physicality and we didn't make many mistakes on offense or defense. We were missing three starters on the line and our guys stepped up and took care of business."
So far this season, it's been a roller coaster of a journey for Spitzer in his first season as a head coach.
East Rockingham has yet to win more than two in a row, but enters this game on a two-game winning streak.
When ERHS has struggled, it has been pretty bad. But when its good, it has a chance to be special.
"Clarke is always tough," Spitzer said. "The single wig is a unique offense and they have the guys to make it work. They are getting healthier and it should be a great football game."
