For some athletes, it wasn’t their best day.
But for East Rockingham’s George Austin III?
“Today went perfect,” the Eagles standout senior runner said. “The team had a similar plan as districts and executed it to perfection.”
East Rockingham scored 133 points to win the boys team title at the Region 2B outdoor track and field championships on Wednesday in Elkton, edging defending regional champion Stuarts Draft (119).
The Cougars also finished second in the girls race with 102 points behind region champion Strasburg (135), who ran away with the win.
“Our team did a really good job,” Stuarts Draft boys standout Aaron Nice said. “Everyone performed to the best of their ability. I’m proud.”
It was a balanced effort for the East Rock boys with Austin winning the 1600 (4:50.54) and 800 (2:06.99) and joining Patrick Stapleton, Brock Smith and Hayden Fox to win the 4x800 relay (8:50.13).
“I’m happy with my performances,” Austin said. “I knew I wanted to go for first in the mile but wanted to conserve energy for the 800 against Davey Johnson from Luray. I was able to grab gold in both events and now all my focus is on next weekend [at the state meet.]”
Stapleton won the boys 3200 (10:55.76) while Cal Robertson earned first in pole vault (10-06.00) and Christopher Wylie won shot put (50-04.00). Other key contributors for the Eagles in the team victory included sprinter Jayden Hicks (second, 100), Fox (second, 1600), Jake Dibb (third, pole vault) and Eiler Yancey (second, 3200).
“I felt like I threw good today,” Wylie said. “Got the school record. I had a few bad throws in and that just pushed me to throw my best.”
The ERHS girls didn’t have any winners, but Margo Fox was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the long jump while Emily Washington was runner-up in shot put, Corrin McCoy was third in pole vault and Armonie Jefferson was second in the 200 and third in the 100.
“I have really been enjoying hurdles,” Fox said. “Every time I have run it, I have been able to [set a personal record], which is surprising because I haven’t run them since freshman year. I am excited to see how I will do in states.”
Stuarts Draft’s Nice won the boys 110 hurdles (15.60), 300 hurdles (41.03) and the discus (136-08.00) while Landon Graber (second, pole vault), John Hurd (second in 200, second in long jump, second in triple jump) and Leorenzo Callo (third, 1600) also had strong outings.
For the SDHS girls, Leah Wood won the pole vault (10-06.00) and the 300 hurdles (47.70) and was third in the discus (100-01.00).
Also for the Draft girls, Caeleigh Freeman won 110 hurdles (18.20) while Anna Callo (second in 110 hurdles and pole vault), Abby Mikolay (won shot put) and Megan Walter (third in 200) were also impressive.
“My day started rough but turned in some solid performances,” Wood said. “Everyone put forth great effort. My goal for states is to go 12-06.00 in the pole vault and finish all my events the best I can and leave everything on the track.”
Page County’s Blake Turpen was second in the boys discus while teammate Jacob Martz won high jump (6-01.00) and was third in the 110 hurdles (16.52). Luray’s Drayvin Stevens won the 400 (52.65).
“My goal for state is to simply go all out and finish with no regrets,” Austin said. “I want to finish off with a bang for my senior year. I’d love to feel that feeling of capturing a state title one more time, and I have every intention to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.