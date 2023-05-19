The performance displayed precisely the type of depth head coach Zach Mathias and the rest of the East Rockingham track and field staff raved about during preseason interviews this season.
The Eagles left no doubt, scoring 192 points to cruise past the rest of the competition by triple digits to capture the Bull Run District boys team title at the championship meet at Strasburg on Wednesday.
Mountain View was the next closest boys team with 80 points, while Madison County scored 75. The Page County boys team placed fifth (59), while Luray was just behind in sixth place overall (56).
For the girls, Strasburg (145) brought home the win, while Clarke County (118.5) and East Rockingham (118) were second and third. Luray (80.5) was fourth, and Page (50) was sixth.
The day belonged to the ERHS boys team, bringing home many first-place finishes.
Gabriel Wylie won the boys 100-meter dash (11.60) and 400 (51.05) while placing as runner-up in the 200 (23.85) for East Rock, while Samuel Shifflett won the 800 (2:02.53), Hayden Fox was victorious in the 3200 (10:09.90), Cal Robertson won the pole vault (12-06.00), and Christopher Wylie did his thing in the throwing events, earning gold in the shot put (50-05.00) and silver in discus (138-09.00).
Anthony Pataki (9-06.00) and Ryan Gerken (8-00.00) were second and third in pole vault behind Robertson, while Xavia Brown was third in 300 hurdles (45.96) and second in the triple jump (43-00.00).
Trayvion Banks was third in the high jump (5-08.00) for the Eagles, Tyson Hindle was third in the long jump (19-02.50), and Damien Durrette placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 38-09.00.
The Eagles also brought home gold in the 4x100 relay (Blake Morris, Pataki, Durrette, Brown), the 4x400 (Morris, Jude Randall Jacob Dean, Shifflett), and the 4x800 (Cade Yancey, Randall, Dean, Fox).
Luray’s Drayvin Stevens finished as runner-up in the 100 (11.83), 400 (52.55), and long jump (19-03.00), while Davey Johnson won the 1600 (4:46.76) and was second in the 3200 (10:25.11). Eli Jones also finished third in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.31 for the Bulldogs.
Page County was led by Jacob Martz, who finished first in the high jump (6-00.00) and second in 110 hurdles (16.04), while teammate Brett Paul Campbell was third in 110 hurdles with a time of 16.77.
Mountain View’s Stuart Pirtle was electric, winning the boys 200 (23.20), 110 hurdles (15.46), 300 hurdles (41.36), long jump (20-10.00), and triple jump (44-07.50) to cap a big-time performance.
For the girls, Strasburg’s win was aided by victories in all three relays, along with first-place finishes from Macy Smith in the long jump (18-01.50) and triple jump (37-02.50), Maddy Dofermire winning the 300-meter hurdles (48.71), and Claire Keefe coming out on top in the 400 (1:00.50).
Clarke County got two wins from Teya Starley in the 800 (2:25.63) and 1600 (5:36.31), a first-place effort in the 100 from Bailey Beard (12.96), and gold from Leah Kreeb in the high jump (5-00.00).
Central’s Asia Hoover brought home first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.63, while Mountain View standout Jadyn Foster won the 3200 with an impressive time of 12:35.70.
For the East Rock girls, Shanna Robertson won the pole vault (7-04.00), while teammates Corrin McCoy (6-04.00) and Rachael Bing (5-10.00) finished just behind her in second and third.
Emily Washington impressed, winning the shot put (33-03.00) and discus (103-08.00), while Katelyn Martin was second in the 1600 (5:44.85), and Tahjanae Miller was third in the triple jump (30-08.50).
For the Luray girls, Jaidyn McClung won the 100 hurdles (16.31) and was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (48.94), the long jump (6-02.00), and the triple jump (34-10.00), while Carolina Wood was second in the 3200-meter run (12:39.41) and Annah Whitmer finished third in the 400-meter dash (1:03.07).
Landry Burns was second in the shot put (29-09.00) for Page, while Elizabeth Ramos was second in the discus (103-05.00).
The Region 2B outdoor track and field championships are scheduled for Wednesday at East Rock.
