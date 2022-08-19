ELKTON — It's a benchmark that Jonathan Williams can now use with this year's team and all of those that follow.
After guiding East Rockingham to its first-ever appearance in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball state semifinals a year ago, Williams said his players know the expectation.
That doesn't mean Williams, who came to ERHS last year after a lengthy tenure as head coach at Eastern Mennonite School, is throwing any lofty preseason goals out there.
But if this year's squad wants to experience a similar type of success, how to do so has been put on full display.
“Work ethic is one big thing that carries over from last year to this year," Williams said. "The kids that are back, I know they’re all hard workers. I know they’re willing to put in the effort and really fight for what they want and that really helps.”
Last year's run was special with a highly-entertaining rival with VHSL Class 2 state runner-up Central forming and community support that was as impressive as any in recent memory.
“It was really special," East Rock setter Madelyn Williams said. "I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. It was one of my most memorable seasons. Everything about it was the best.”
Bria Berriochoa, a senior, is a softball standout for the Eagles that sat out last volleyball season due to injury.
She's back this year and after watching it from the stands a year ago, she said she's eager to join in on the fun.
“Watching it, I was so proud of them," Berriochoa said. "I knew the talent they had and I’m not surprised they went that far. I know we can do it. I’m very excited to be part of this team and join in and get to play with all this talent.”
Berriochoa and Madelyn Williams, the daughter of Jonathan, transferred to East Rock before the start of last school year under Rockingham County's redistricting and both experienced success.
Now, Berriochoa will be one of many East Rock players taking on the tall task of replacing graduated standout Margo Fox, now at Lynchburg, on the front line.
“It feels amazing," Berriochoa said. "I’ve played since seventh grade and I just love the energy the sport brings. I know if I didn’t play my senior year, I would regret it. … I have a lot of confidence in this group. If we just take it one day at a time and keep grinding it out, I know we can do it.”
Last year's run built excitement around the East Rockingham program and has established an expectation for the future.
The players admitted it gave them a much-needed confidence boost and Williams said it set the bar high.
Now, players know what it'll take to make a similar run.
“If you’re willing to put in the work, you can be there," Jonathan Williams said. "Whatever the result is is what you’re going to make of it. If you don’t want to work hard, the result won’t be what you want. I think that’s a big thing we’ve carried over from last year to this year. Everyone knows me, so they’re more comfortable. They know my expectations are. It’s easier every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.