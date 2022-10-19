ELKTON — Over the years, it's become a bit of a tradition for East Rockingham competition cheer to shine in the Bull Run District.
That trend continued this year in front of their home crowd as the Eagles took first place with 207.5 points at the district championship on Wednesday in Elkton to clinch a spot in next week's Region 2B competition.
Joining the Eagles at regionals will be Strasburg, Luray and Page County.
“These kids work hard day in and day out, we have numerous new ones that I’m really excited that they stepped up and helped out,” East Rockingham head coach Tanya Merica said. “With us moving to regionals, we’ve definitely got to clean things up, we’ve got to make things tighter and we’ve got to add some difficulty.”
ERHS senior Reagan Voight earned first team all-district honors and said she feels the Eagles' routine could’ve gone better, but feels they have a lot to add to bring to regionals.
It means a lot to Voight, who has been with the program for four years, to advance to regionals once again.
“It just makes you feel so worthy,” Voight said. “Everything you’ve put in was worth it and it shows on the floor.”
East Rock’s Emily Washington earned second team all-district honors and also said the routine could’ve gone better but is optimistic the team will do better at regionals.
As a senior, Washington feels she’s giving it her all in her final year.
“I know this could be my last time ever competing,” Washington said. “I just want to do as best I can. I don't want to leave the mat regretting anything.”
For Voight, she’s focused on leaving it all out on the floor and cherishing the small amount of time she has left.
“Today was our last time ever competing in our home gym,” Voight said. “Taking it all in and feeling it, it’s really important to us.”
Haven Merica, a junior for East Rockingham, was named the Bull Run District Cheerleader of the Year for a third consecutive season.
Strasburg placed second with 178 points and Madison Dofermire and Aurora Rinehart were the two Rams that earned first-team all-district honors.
SHS head coach Beth McChesney said she is very excited to watch her team perform at regionals.
“They did good, they practiced really hard the last two weeks,” McChesney said. “We’ve raised our score by 50 points since our first competition.”
Third place was Luray with 161 points and earning first-team all-district honors were Isabella Jennings and Catie Cooper.
Bulldogs head coach Lexi Painter-Novel felt Wednesday was her team’s best performance of the season thus far.
“We went through a lot of challenges this season, from injuries to illnesses and all kinds of stuff,” Painter-Novel said. “From the performance tonight, I feel like you couldn’t tell that the first time we put it all together was last night. We couldn’t ask for better going into regionals.”
Painter-Novel said she couldn’t have asked for better with her team. She said it took a while for the team to click with a bunch of new faces, some being new seniors.
“They’ve trusted us the last week when we were making all these changes and they brought it tonight,” Painter-Novel said. “They really brought it tonight. They looked confident, they brought the energy and we’re all just really proud of them.”
The fourth, and final, team advancing to regionals is Page County, which placed fourth with 156.5 points. Caleigh Brown was the sole Panther to earn first team all-district honors.
Like the Bulldogs, head coach Tonya May said her Panthers squad has battled through adversity this season.
“We have faced injuries, we have faced personal things and we have fought from a place that we didn’t even know if we were going to make it to our first invitational,” May said. “To actually make it to regionals, I’m very, very happy about it. I feel like the girls have not only learned cheer this year, but they’ve also learned some life lessons that will take them into their future.”
May said learning those lessons is very important in sports.
She believes it hasn’t even registered with her team that they’re advancing to regionals with all they’ve fought through, but is hopeful they'll fare well now that they have the opportunity.
“I think that they’re bummed because they got fourth place, which is OK,” May said. “I think they’ll get their minds reset and they’ll be ready to bring what they have at regionals.”
