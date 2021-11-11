BERRYVILLE — Preparing to face one of the more unique offenses he has seen this season in his first season as the East Rockingham football coach, there was no panic in Scott Turner’s voice.
“We have a pretty simple motto here — you just need to do your job,” Turner said.
When sixth-seeded East Rock takes on third-seeded Clarke County on Friday in the Region 2B quarterfinals in Berryville, it’ll be a matchup of two teams that pose different challenges.
Clarke, which went unbeaten in Bull Run District play this season, is a run-heavy offense that averages 269.4 rushing yards per contest. CCHS averages just 22.7 passing yards per game.
Clarke running back Kyler Darlington led the Bull Run in rushing this season with 157 carries for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns while quarterback Matthew Sipe had 415 yards and four scores.
Sipe attempted just 43 total passes, completing just 15 for 204 yards, four touchdowns and a trio of interceptions this year.
“We have a game plan here and we have to execute it,” Turner said. “They’re good defensively, good offensively. They’re just a really good football team. We just have to go play East Rockingham football and execute our game plan.”
Earlier this season, the two teams played in Berryville and Clarke came out on top with a 28-14 victory.
In that game, however, ERHS quarterback and the Bull Run District's leading passer, Jakari Eaves, was able to make things happen at times and Clarke coach Casey Childs acknowledged that the sophomore signal-caller worries him.
“They’re the only spread team in the Bull Run,” the second-year CCHS coach said. “That automatically creates a problem because you really don’t see it week to week. They’re going to spread you out, numbers to numbers, and create some mismatches. They have skill kids, always have skill kids. The coaches do a great job. When you have skill kids, anything can happen. We have to be good on the back end and our front has to do a good job of taking away that zone read.”
Coincidentally, there are a lot of similarities beyond the unique offenses with these squads.
Childs, who is also the athletic director at CCHS, took over as the football coach in May of 2020 for longtime coach Chris Parker, who had been coaching since 2000. Childs was previously an assistant.
At East Rockingham, meanwhile, Turner took over this season for Donnie Coleman, who left ERHS after being with the program since the school opened in 2010 to become the AD at Turner Ashby. Turner was also an assistant under Coleman.
Clarke County hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2006. East Rock has only missed the postseason twice since 2010.
“We’ve had the same staff since 2007,” Childs said of the key to the program’s consistent success. “Every one of our coaches coach other sports and that helps get kids out into our program. There’s consistency with how we speak with kids. We’re big on the weight room. Our kids have done a great job there. Once you get it going, it kind of runs itself. Our community does a great job. They’ve continued to pass the torch down from one team to the next. I’m very fortunate, for sure.”
This season, Clarke has been dominant with impressive wins over Strasburg and Central on its resume. The CCHS defense is giving up 167.8 yards and just 7.1 points per game this year.
“We had a pretty good team in the spring and we returned a lot of those kids up front and have some pretty good skill kids,” Childs said. “Obviously, winning can create a really, really good atmosphere for your school, your community, your program. We’ve been fortunate to be a really good program since 2007. Our kids are confident, playing hard. They’ve really been a great group of kids.”
East Rockingham didn’t reach the postseason during the condensed spring season and that left a sour taste in the mouths of current ERHS players and coaches, Turner said.
As East Rock now prepares for a playoff game, once again, players are focused on one thing.
“If you do your job, the outcome usually works out in your favor and gets the job done,” Turner said.
There’s no doubt East Rockingham enters Friday’s matchup as the underdog against Clarke County.
But there’s no panic inside the program as it returns to a place it’s so used to being — the playoffs.
“We always say down here that when the leaves are starting to change and it gets a little colder, you’re playing in an important football game,” Turner said. “That’s pretty special. We should enjoy it, but there’s still work to be done.”
