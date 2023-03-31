PENN LAIRD — Down by three with two outs and two on, Spotswood’s Jonathan Potter stepped into the batter’s box.
Potter fought hard at the plate against East Rock pitcher Wyatt Baker, and on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, he popped one up to right field.
Ryan Williams fielded the fly ball and removed any chance of a Spotswood rally, sealing the deal on the Eagles’ 4-1 non-district victory over the Blazers on Thursday at SHS.
“Our defense, we’ve been up and down all year,” ERHS head coach Jordan Biller said. “To watch them step up in the big moment and really do what they need to do and really shine when it’s on the line, that was awesome. I love seeing it.”
The win completes the season sweep over their non-district crosstown foe in Spotswood. Biller tips his hat to SHS head coach Marcus Davis, who said he runs an excellent program.
“That Spotswood team is young and they’ve got a lot of talent,” Biller said. “They’re going to win a lot of games. It feels good [to win], this is something these boys really want to do. This is a rivalry that’s been here since 2010. They always show up to Spotswood, and Spotswood always shows up for East Rock. It’s always fun to see a really tight game.”
The Eagles put up four runs in the third inning, with first baseman William Eppard driving a two-RBI double to left field. Pitcher Landon Bruce and third baseman Grason Shifflett also drove in RBIs.
Biller said they’re a “rally” team, and when one guy gets a hit, it becomes contagious.
“The first guy gets a hit and they stay hungry,” Biller said. “They jump in, they get a hit and we just keep on going. We love a big inning, we love being aggressive, and that was the difference tonight, was that one big inning. It was great to see them pull that off when they needed to.”
Eppard led the Eagles with the fourth inning double and two RBIs. The sophomore was happy to complete the Spotswood season sweep, something he said they hadn’t done in a while.
“This team has something,” Eppard said. “We’re really doing it this year. [In] the third inning, we got the bats rolling, put some hits together and got some runs on the board. We played defense behind our pitchers, our pitchers pitched well and we ended up winning.”
On the mound, Bruce threw for five innings with four strikeouts. Baker closed out the game for East Rock with two strikeouts. Benjamin Moyer tossed nearly the entire game for Spotswood, fanning 10 strikeouts.
Davis said Thursday’s loss was a matter of not getting a timely hit, and that’s part of the game. He felt they gave East Rock a few runs in the third inning due to a lack of defensive execution.
“We made a couple errors on routine plays, and they came back to get us,” Davis said. “Then they did put a couple balls in play that were decently hit. If we make those plays and get out of the inning, it’s a different ballgame.”
Davis was happy with Moyer’s effort on the mound and described him as a great, hard-working kid.
“He works extremely hard,” Davis said. “From the first start to this start, he was much more sharp, much more focused, he was in the strike zone early and often, he was throwing all of his pitches for strikes, and he made it tough for them. Kudos to those guys, because in that one inning, they found a way to put the bat on the ball, move the baseball, and they challenged our defense.”
Biller said after their opening-day win over Spotswood that they’re looking to change the culture of East Rock baseball. Eppard believes the key to their success is the bond the team has created.
“We’re really working together,” Eppard said. “We’re all getting along and we’ve got the energy. We’re making it happen.”
Biller was pleased with the win, and while they enjoyed it on Thursday, they’re moving forward — focusing on one game at a time. He’s hopeful to see his program’s potential as the season continues.
“I’m super proud of all these kids,” Biller said. “I think if they keep their nose on it, if they keep grinding in practice, and keep working hard every day, we’ve got a bright future ahead of us.”
East Rock 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 4 5 3
Spotswood 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 3
Bruce and Baker (6). Moyer and Yancey (7). W — Bruce. L — Moyer. 2B — ESTR: Eppard. SB — ESTR: Bruce. SPTS: Shifflett.
