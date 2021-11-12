ELKTON — It's, perhaps, what Jonathan Williams likes most about his team.
Every time the first-year East Rockingham volleyball coach has seen his squad deal with adversity this season, they've responded appropriately.
“That’s what’s special about this team," Williams said. "They’re always able to move past those things relatively quickly and get back to work and do what we need to do. They’re resilient and they’ve shown that every single time.”
The Eagles will take on Poquoson in the Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinals today at 4 p.m. at PHS. The Islanders won the Region 2A title on Wednesday over Bluestone.
Fresh off a loss to Central in the Region 2B championship, East Rock isn't concerned. In fact, the Eagles feel even more equipped to make a run.
"We have the highest confidence," ERHS junior Madelyn Williams said. "We all know what we can do and how we can play. It's all about bringing it together Saturday and I believe we can. We have already had a glimpse of what we could do. We all want to make history for this team and will do whatever we can."
The loss to the Falcons on Tuesday was the first time East Rock had lost in four meetings this year between the two programs. If the Eagles pull off a win Saturday, they could potentially face Central again in the state semifinals.
"All we have to do is play our game like we know how," ERHS senior Margo Fox said. "Most importantly, being able to lift each other when we are down and talking to one another. If we are able to do that, there is nothing we can’t do."
East Rockingham won the Bull Run District regular-season title and the tournament, too. The Eagles have looked sharp in their first season under Jonathan Williams, who came over this season after coaching at Eastern Mennonite School.
“They’re excited to continue to play," Jonathan Williams said. "They’re excited to give it a shot because we feel good about our chances still. We have a tough opponent and have to travel a long way to do it, but these girls still know what type of team they are. They seem excited.”
The unique combination of experienced veterans such as Bre Dofflemyer, Kate Simpkins, Fox and Williams along with new faces such as freshman Alliyah McNair has made East Rockingham an exciting team to watch this season.
"If someone had told me that we would be heading to states in the beginning of this season, I wouldn’t be able to believe it," Fox said. "This team has worked so hard to get here and I love each and everyone one of them. We are ready for anything that comes our way."
The loss to Central on Tuesday was certainly a tough one to swallow.
But much like they have all season, Jonathan Williams said the Eagles will respond.
"I’m ready," Jonathan Williams said. "We’ve practiced well. The girls have worked hard all year to get to this point. I feel like they’re ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.