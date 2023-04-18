East Rockingham went on the road Monday and earned an impressive 7-2 victory over Strasburg in Bull Run District girls tennis action.
Junior Ellen Waag and sophomore Loren Dinkel led the Eagles at the top of the ladder with significant victories at the No. 1 and 2 singles positions.
Wagg defeated Strasburg senior Olivia Hodges 8-0 in the No. 1 singles match, Dinkel defeated SHS senior Rachael Shafer 8-1 at No. 2.
East Rock also got singles victories from junior Olivia Rhodes (8-0) at No. 5 singles and sophomore Trinity Gray (9-7) at the No 6. spot.
In doubles, Waag/Dinkel cruised to an 8-0 win over Hodges/Shafer at No. 1, while Kate Simpkins, a junior, and Rhodes won 8-1 at No. 2.
In the No. 3 doubles match, senior Dannia Gomez Ibarra teamed up with sophomore Kaylee Hatton to earn a hard-fought 8-2 victory.
The lone wins for the Rams came at No. 3 and No. 4 singles as the twin sisters Raea and Ali Crabill each picked up respective match victories.
East Rock (6-4, 5-0 Bull Run) remained in first place in the district standings with the victory and returns to action Thursday with a massive showdown against second-place Central at W.O. Riley Park.
Meanwhile, Strasburg (6-2, 3-2 Shenandoah) snapped a three-match winning streak and will travel to non-district foe Skyline on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.