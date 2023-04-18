ELKTON — East Rock head coach Jacob Hensley said his team breathed a sigh of relief after Monday.
The Eagles snapped a seven-match losing streak, narrowly defeating Strasburg 5-4 in Bull Run District boys tennis action in Elkton.
“I think it was a relief for everybody,” Hensley said. “I’m so proud of the boys, even though it was a long losing streak. We’re a young team and they still worked very hard in practice. Any time they were down, they still thought they had a chance to win.”
Strasburg’s Augustin Bouteiller took down East Rock’s Blake Cabral 9-7 in singles action, while Lukas Malsch defeated Will Lucas 8-6 for another Strasburg singles win.
Jackson Secrist earned an 8-0 singles victory over Heath Burks to put the Eagles on the board. Joshua Cameron, meanwhile, scored a 9-7 win over Caden Massa for Strasburg.
The Eagles grabbed wins in the five and six spots, with Jesse Life beating Donovan Burks 8-0 and Saad Shazad defeating Joseph Carroll 8-0.
Bouteiller and Malsch picked up an 8-4 doubles victory over Cabral and Secrist. Lucas and Massa earned an 8-4 win over Burks and Cameron, while Life and Shazad took down Burks and Carroll 8-2 to secure the team win.
Hensley was most impressed with Life, Secrist, and Shazad, whom he noted as first-year players.
“It’s really good to see the younger guys coming through when needed,” Hensley said. “They’re going to be a big part of the future going forward.”
The Eagles (2-7, 1-2 Bull Run) host Central in another Bull Run District matchup on Thursday. The Rams (1-8, 0-1 Bull Run) travel to Sherando on Tuesday for non-district play.
The Eagles have broken through with their first win since their season-opening match. They haven’t had the desired results thus far, but Hensley said they’re working hard toward every match, and is still optimistic about what they can accomplish.
“We’re trying to build momentum,” Hensley said. “We’re trying to get better every day to compete for regionals and hopefully make another run at states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.