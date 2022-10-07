ELKTON — Prior to Friday's game against Page County, East Rockingham head coach Drew Spitzer challenged his defense and his team to be more physical.
His Eagles answered the bell on both calls, putting together one of their best efforts of the season and rolling to a big 28-8 win over the Panthers in Bull Run District football in Elkton.
"We needed to get back playing physical East Rock football and we made a point of that tonight," said a happy Spitzer after the game. "It was about as physical as we've been all year."
On a beautiful evening for football, the Eagles opened the game with an impressive drive that went 65 yards on 14 plays. Senior Zach Joyner hauled in a nice 11-yard pass from junior Jakari Eaves to open the scoring as East Rock was on top 7-0 at 4:59 of the first period.
The Panthers were also impressive on their first drive of the night behind the running of seniors Ty Davis and Hayden Plum, driving to the Eagles' 6. On fourth down on the last play of the quarter, the East Rock defense held and took over at its own 2.
The Eagles were unable to move the ball and a short punt gave the Panthers the ball on a short field at the East Rock 30. Plum had a run of 18 yards and Davis had a 17 yard rush to the 1, where junior quarterback Hunter Yager scored on a sneak and Davis ran for two points and the Panthers were on top 8-7 in what would be their only score and lead of the evening.
East Rock then went to the air and Eaves found junior Blake Morris on a 24-yard pass to the Page 43. Moments later, the Eagles faced fourth down at the 23. Morris swept left and raced to the end zone but a holding penalty negated the run. Morris then ran the same play to the right side and scored as the Eagles retook the lead, 14-8, with 1:53 to go in the half.
The Panthers moved into Eagles territory but were forced to punt and East Rock took over at its own 14. Morris ran for 23 yards for a first down and the Eagles moved into Page County territory. A crucial roughing the passer penalty against Page Co. gave East Rock a first down at the Panther 35 with 16.8 seconds to play. Morris then hauled in a 35-yard pass from Eaves for the score and the Eagles went to the locker room leading 21-8.
East Rock's first score of the second half came after a Panther punt to midfield. Senior Ben Dinkel had a run of 16 yards to the Page Co. 27 and moments later scored on a 24-yard run that extended the Eagles lead to 28-8 at 6:22 of the third.
Page County (2-5, 0-4 Bull Run) got 93 yards on 14 rushes by Plum and 72 yards on 12 carries by Davis but never really threatened the endzone after their first score of the night. The East Rock defense held the Panthers' rushing game to 163 total yards.
"Page ran for over 500 yards last week [against Bath Co.] and I know it wasn't 500 tonight," said Spitzer.
The Eagles offense was led by Dinkel with 126 yards on 17 carries and a score and Morris, who added 98 yards on 13 rushes, three receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Eaves completed six passes for 93 yards.
"You have to respect Ben Dinkel and the way he carries the football and Blake Morris is having a fantastic year. Our offensive line played pretty well tonight, too," said Spitzer.
With the first district win of the season under their belt, the Eagles (3-4, 1-2, Bull Run) will head to undefeated Luray next week.
"We've got our work cut out for us ,but we are going to go up there ready to play football," Spitzer concluded.
Page County 0 8 0 0 — 8
East Rockingham 7 14 7 0 — 28
First Quarter
ER - Joyner 11 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 4:59
Second Quarter
PC - Yager 1 run (Davis kick), 7:43
ER - Morris 23 run (Cortez kick), 1:50
ER - Morris 35 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 7.8
Third Quarter
ER - Dinkel 24 run (Cortez kick), 6:22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.