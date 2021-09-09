ELKTON — It's been almost one month exactly since East Rockingham took the field as a team and competed against an opponent.
After dealing with various protocols related to COVID-19 and contact tracing and being forced to cancel a scrimmage against Fort Defiance along with their season opener against rival Spotswood, the Eagles are a bit anxious to hit the field.
“Our kids are excited," East Rockingham first-year coach Scott Turner said. "They are all great kids and they have done everything we have asked since this all started. Regardless of whether it was a Zoom meeting or a practice without everybody there, they’ve all been there and they’ve worked hard."
The Eagles will finally have that chance tonight when they open their season at home against Bull Run District opponent Central-Woodstock at 7 p.m.
It's the first matchup between the two schools since meeting in the Region 2B playoffs in 2018. East Rockingham is 2-0 all-time against the Falcons.
“[Central head] Coach [Mike] Yew always does a good job," Turner said. "He always has good teams. They play hard, they’re physical, big, do all the little things well. They’re a really good football team. We’re going to have to be ready to go. It’s going to be a good game and we’re excited to be able to play in it.”
Central has been one of the region's most impressive teams early this season, averaging 59.5 points per game during back-to-back victories over district opponents Page County and Madison County to open up the 2021 season.
After falling behind 19-14 to the Mountaineers in Week 2, the Falcons responded with 42 unanswered points and racked up 352 yards of total offense in a win.
"We started slow and we made a couple careless mistakes," Yew said. "Once we settled in, made a couple subtle adjustments we played a very, very sound football game. They scored 26 points, two of them were freebies and the third one was a score against our third-team defense. I'm not trying to knock Madison [County] but our starters only gave up one touchdown the whole night."
The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off a winless spring season in their final campaign under former coach Donnie Coleman. But they have optimism.
Jakari Eaves is entering his first full season as the team's starting quarterback and East Rockingham has several key skill players back around him this year.
"We've only got a chance to see one film," Yew said. "They were in a scrimmage. They like to do a lot of stuff with spread and motion and different things. The one x-factor is that we haven't seen them live. So like Madison they could come out and run something completely different than what we're prepared for. We've got two games under our belt and they don't have any. We're planning for what they've done but we could certainly see something different."
Turner previously was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles and built them into a high-flying unit that was able to put a flurry of points up in a hurry.
Despite a down spring season, Yew expects much of the same with East Rock.
"Scott Turner was their offensive coordinator last year," the 16th-year Central coach said. "So I think they kept most of their guys on staff. So I would expect them to be very similar to what they've done in the past."
Still, the biggest concern for the Eagles has to be the time away from the field.
“It’s more of a game-shape type of deal," Turner said. "You can’t ever get into game shape until you play a game. We can try to simulate as much as we can, but playing out there on a Friday night is a lot different than being at practice.”
One thing the time away has allowed Turner and the ERHS coaches to do is preach the importance of embracing every day — whether it's a practice or a game — to the players after seeing firsthand how quickly it can be taken away.
“We do it every day," Turner said. "It’s a special thing that you get to play. You’re only guaranteed 10 games. That’s all you’re promised. We remind them all of the time to eliminate all the distractions when you’re out there and enjoy what you’re getting the chance to do because it’s a hard game. It’s not for everybody. They should just enjoy it as much as they can.”
When the Eagles take the field, the excitement level in Elkton will be high.
For the first time in almost a month, East Rockingham will get to compete again.
And for Turner, a first-year head coach, that's all he can ask for.
“I’m excited for them more than anything and the fact that they get to play, get to play in front of a crowd and get to play a good opponent," Turner said. "We’re eager to get the opportunity to walk down those steps.”
