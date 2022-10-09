His voice started to choke up when he talked about just how proud he was.
“I couldn’t be more proud as a big brother,” Chase Clem said. “To see him succeed, it’s emotional for me because I know how hard he worked for this and how much he wanted it.”
Chase Clem, a senior at East Rockingham, was referring his younger brother, freshman Camden Clem.
The two brothers both played baseball growing up. And for a while, that was their primary focus.
But as Chase discovered — and invested time into — the game of golf, his younger brother soon followed behind him.
“He’s the main reason I play golf and the reason I am where I am,” Camden said. “He taught me everything there is to know about golf. When I’m on the golf course, I think about everything he has taught me.”
On Monday, Camden Clem will play in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament at Ole Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork — an accomplishment that Chase Clem achieved last year during his junior season.
Although Chase won’t be playing this year, he’ll be there supporting his brother the best way possible.
“It’s awesome, man,” Chase said. “To see how hard he’s worked for it, it’s incredible. We always talked about how cool it would be when he got to this level. To play my senior year with my brother, that was a surreal moment. To see him achieve something I’ve already done, that’s even more surreal.”
The Clem brothers led East Rockingham to a strong season this year, regularly leading the way at the top of the scorecard.
At the Bull Run District tournament on Sept. 19 at Heritage Oaks, Chase shot a five-over-par 75 while Camden shot a 76. Chase was named the district’s Golfer of the Year while both earned first-team all-district honors.
“It gets competitive at times,” Camden said. “That’s really helped me become a better golfer and stay composed.”
At the Region 2B tournament a week later, Camden got the best of his older brother with an 88 on the day while Chase shot a 96.
With his performance, Camden was the third, and final, individual qualifier for the state tournament from the region.
“My main goal was to go with my brother,” Camden said when asked about how meaningful the state trip is. “It would have been cool to do that, but he’ll be cheering me on and I’ll be playing for him.”
Chase made the trip to Laurel Fork with Camden and ERHS head coach Jason Crawford over the weekend.
The plan was to get a practice round in Sunday together before the freshman tees off officially on Monday.
“Let’s finish this off,” Crawford said. “If he plays his game and doesn’t get into any trouble, he has potential to shoot a really good number down there. … I’m not going to put pressure on him, but I think he could potentially be in the top 10, 15 or 20. It’ll just depend on how those nerves hit him on the first tee.”
As Camden steps up to the first tee on Monday, he said there’s no doubt it’ll be a different feeling.
Reaching the state tournament as a freshman is an accomplishment that shouldn’t be overlooked, Crawford said.
“I’m a little nervous,” Camden said. “It’s my first time, but I think this will be a good experience for me.”
As Chase prepares to watch —and support — his younger brother in the state tournament, he said he’s proud.
One year ago, he was the one competing in the biggest tournament of the season and giving his family a reason to smile.
Now he’s elated to watch his younger brother, who he’s inspired in so many ways, do the same.
“Enjoy the moment,” Chase said. “It’s the biggest thing we’ve talked about over the past week. Take it in, use it as a fuel for the next three years. This kid will be a name everyone wants to remember because he’s going to do great things because of his work ethic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.