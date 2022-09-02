ELKTON — Junior Blake Morris rushed for 156 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead East Rockingham to a big 44-22 win over Rock Ridge in a non-district high school football game Friday in Elkton.
The Eagles, who were coming off an emotionally tough opening week loss to Spotswood, presented first-year head coach Drew Spitzer with his first coaching victory on their home field.
“This is huge,” Spitzer said of the win. “We had an up-and-down week of practice, but I knew when the kids came down the steps tonight they were ready to play.”
It was the second game against a Shenandoah Valley school in as many weeks for the Loudoun County school, which fell to Luray last week.
The Phoenix put up a much better fight this this time.
On the second play of the game, East Rock sophomore Ben Hensley came up with an interception for the Eagles at midfield. Five plays later, Morris opened the scoring on a 7-yard run to put East Rock in front 6-0 just under three minutes into the game.
The Phoenix were forced to punt on its next possession and the Eagles took over at their own 35. East Rock got its ground game in gear behind Morris and junior Damien Durrette, who scored on a 3-yard run to make it 14-0 after one period.
A heads up play by Durrette to pick up a punt that had brushed off a Phoenix player gave the ball to the Eagles at the Rock Ridge 49. ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves then hit Morris on a beautiful pass for a 49-yard score to make it 21-0.
Abhiram Konduri, the Rock Ridge speedy senior quarterback, got the Phoenix on the board on a nice 59-yard run on a fourth down and three to made it 21-8.
“I told our kids if he got in the open, we wouldn’t catch him,” Spitzer said of Konduri.
Christian Nicholson’s 23-yard field goal on the last play of the half gave East Rock a 24-8 margin at the break.
The Phoenix got a pair of big scoring plays by senior Basit Qadri, who hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 73 yards for Rock Ridge’s final two scores of the night.
Three East Rock scores in the fourth quarter put the game away.
Konduri paced the Phoenix (0-2) with 10 carries for 88 yards with a rushing and a passing score.
In addition to Morris, Ben Dinkel rushed 12 times for 69 yards while Damien Durrette had five rushes for 63 yards and three catches for 61 yards as the Eagles (1-1) rushed for over 300 yards.
“When you have those kind of rushing numbers its good,” said Spitzer. “We have some special kids who want to run the ball and some kids who want to block. That’s a good combination,” Spitzer concluded.
Rock Ridge 0 8 8 6 — 22
East Rock 14 10 7 20 — 51
First Quarter
ER — Morris 7 run (run failed), 9:03
ER — Durrette 3 run (Eaves run), 1:57
Second Quarter
ER — Morris 49 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 5:56
RR — Konduri 59 run (Konduri run), 3:51
ER — Nicholson 23 field goal :00
Third Quarter
ER — Joyner 6 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 7:02
RR — Qadri 40 pass from Konduri (Harvey run), 1:43
Fourth Quarter
ER — Eaves 5 run (Nicholson kick), 11:55
RR — Qadri 73 kickoff return (run failed) , 11:40
ER — Morris 25 run (kick failed), 8:48
ER — Dinkel 1 run (Nicholson kick), 1:13
