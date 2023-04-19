ELKTON — It’s an old cliche that any athlete or coach dealing with the media is somehow built to say from the moment they suit up.
“It’s important to treat every game the same,” East Rockingham senior Ashlyn Herring said after Tuesday’s game against Page County.
What’s obvious is how successful the Panthers have been over time.
Multiple state titles, players at the Division I level, and one of the area’s longest-tenured and respected head coaches in Alan Knight.
Page County has been of the premier softball programs in the state.
“We stayed up and we took this game as any other game,” Eagles senior Madison Arbaugh added.”We knew we had to do our job.”
That attention to detail and guidance from its leaders helped East Rockingham hand the Panthers their first district loss of the year with a 7-1 victory in Bull Run District rivalry softball action in Elkton.
“That was a big win,” ERHS head coach Ronnie Dovel said. “We’ve been playing well, but we wanted to stay at the top of the district and in that upper half. If we lost, that would’ve basically put us out of it.”
The top of the Bull Run is, indeed, a logjam following the Eagles’ victory, with Clarke County and East Rock sitting at 6-1 in league play and Page right behind them with a 5-1 mark through six games.
Beyond that, Strasburg is 4-2 following a walk-off win over Central on Tuesday, and the Falcons are a tough out at 3-4 in the district.
“I tell you, man. If you don’t play your best every night, you’re going to get beat,” Dovel said. “That’s for sure. This league is tough, man.”
Arbaugh was electric in the circle Tuesday, tossing a complete game and giving up one run on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
She settled in comfortably after the Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening frame and extended the lead to 7-0 by the third.
“[Arbaugh] had one of her better games she’s ever pitched for us,” Dovel said. “She can do it all. We can put her anywhere on the field.”
The three first-inning runs came from a monster home run from Herring that brought home Arbaugh and junior Isabelle Cubbage.
East Rock added to that lead with a two-run double from Arbaugh in the second, and the senior standout had a solo shot in the fourth.
“There are multiple players who can change the game with one swing of the bat,” Dovel said. “It’s a nice luxury to have, for sure.”
By the time East Rock built a 7-0 lead, Page standout junior pitcher Bailee Gaskins had been replaced by sophomore Karleigh Austin.
Gaskins finished with three innings tossed, giving up seven runs — four earned — on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts.
Austin didn’t allow a run over the final three frames, allowing just two hits and zero walks while also earning a trio of strikeouts in relief.
“Playing together is the biggest part of our team,” Herring said. “When we have all of our heads together, it just follows us to the field.”
Herring finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored and the three-run shot for the Eagles, while Arbaugh didn’t limit her contributions to the circle, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, and three RBIs.
“Both are key parts of this game,” Arbaugh said about her versatility. “I know I have to step up and do my part for my teammates while pitching and at the plate, and I know they have my back on defense.”
Sara Monger, a senior, also had two hits and a run scored for ERHS.
Gaskins was 2-for-3 with a solo home run for the Panthers, while juniors Arianna Roudabush and Emma Baugher had a hit each.
East Rock (8-3, 6-1 Bull Run) returns to action Thursday against district opponent Central at home, while Page (7-3, 5-1 Bull Run) hits the road that evening for a non-district game at Stuarts Draft.
The business-as-usual approach for East Rock paid off Tuesday.
The Eagles didn’t allow the success of the Panthers to intimidate them and proved why they’re a legitimate contender this season as well.
And although players stuck to the old cliche of treating this game like any other after the win, the magnitude of it couldn’t be hidden.
“Page is a really good team, and we know that,” Herring said. “Every time we play them, we know it’ll be a dogfight, but that’s what this sport is about. These are the games you will always remember.”
