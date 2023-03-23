Sophomore shortstop Landon Bruce went 3-for-4 with a double, and first baseman William Eppard, another sophomore, had a single and three RBIs as East Rockingham defeated Bull Run District baseball foe Central on Tuesday.
The district opener in Woodstock was knotted at 5-5 in the top of the sixth when sophomore catcher Ryan Wright singled to left to bring home junior Landon Lawson and give ERHS a one-run lead.
Then in the seventh, junior Cannon Good added another run on a sac fly to score Bruce before Lawson’s RBI single to left brought home sophomore Grason Shifflett and opened up an 8-5 edge.
From there, sophomore reliever Bentley Hensley and senior Wyatt Baker combined to toss 2.1 innings of no-hit shutout baseball.
Dylan Hensley, a senior, got the start for ERHS and struck out six in 4.2 innings, giving up five runs on five hits and four walks.
Also contributing at the plate for the Eagles was senior outfielder Ben Dinkel with a hit and a run, while Hensley scored twice.
Junior catcher Allen Brill led the Falcons with two hits, including a double, a run scored, and a game-high four RBIs in the loss.
Clayton Sherman, a junior, added an RBI single at the plate and tossed a complete game, striking out nine in seven innings. He allowed eight runs, only three earned, on 10 hits and a walk.
East Rock (2-1, 1-0 Bull Run) will aim to get another district win Thursday at home against Strasburg, while Central (0-5, 0-2 Bull Run) hosts Luray in another league contest the same evening.
