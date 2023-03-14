ELKTON — East Rockingham head coach Jordan Biller admitted his team struggled last year, and they're making it a mission to turn things around.
It's safe to say the Eagles are off to a good start following an 11-7 victory over rival Spotswood in high school baseball action Monday in Elkton.
"We're trying to change the culture," Biller said. "We're trying to have a winning culture where every single day, we come out and compete in practice and compete in games. Everything's a competition. They've really bought into that and they're itching to play. I love it."
The Eagles came ready to compete on Monday, and Biller was proud of their effort from start to finish on a night with blistery conditions.
"On the mound, we did great," Biller said. "We stayed in the game, we stayed locked in, we didn't let runs and errors mess with us. At the plate, we just hit the ball. Last year, we really struggled to hit the ball and this year, we're pounding it and that's what we gotta keep doing."
The biggest takeaway from the win for Biller is simple — they can do it.
"A lot of times, we struggle with the fact that we can beat certain teams," Biller said. "Now they know, without a doubt, we can play with them."
East Rockingham center fielder Ben Dinkel contributed with three hits, three RBIs, and a run on Monday. The senior admitted he was happy to start the season with a win over an old rival in the Trailblazers.
"It's been a while since we've beat them," Dinkel said. "So to come out here and get this win really sets us up for the remainder of the season. I hope that we can take this motivation that we got from this game and carry it forward and keep winning."
Dinkel said changing the culture in the East Rock dugout starts with the seniors because they're the ones who have been here and know the program the best. Coincidentally, he also faced a similar situation as a captain and leader for the ERHS football team this past fall.
"We know we want to improve this program," Dinkel said. "We're going to bring all these guys together and upgrade it the best that we can."
Dinkel knows that being a senior means leading is his job. He knew that time was coming and said he'd guide the team like the seniors before him.
"I'm just here to motivate the younger guys to come out here and be like me," Dinkel said. "At the end of the day, I had guys like that for me."
On the other side of the diamond, Monday wasn't the start to the 2023 campaign that defending Valley District champion Spotswood wanted.
Trailblazers head coach Marcus Davis helped guide his team to the Region 3C title game and a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament last year, but low a super talented senior class.
Davis was happy that his team never gave up but said it failed to execute.
"We have a super young team," Davis said. "We're trying to teach a lot of cultural stuff. That fight-until-the-end thing is something we're always going to do [with] any team I coach. I'm super happy with that piece, but we have got to get better execution-wise and that's what we're going to do when we get back to practice."
While the Spotswood program has a lot of new faces in its lineup, Davis said the expectations are always the same.
"We did not pitch well [on Monday]," Davis said. "That's where it starts [and] our guys know that. … We always say that if our pitchers do what they need to do, we'll have a chance at the end of the game. [On Monday], we didn't."
Another constant for the Trailblazers is the four things they focus on: throw strikes, show discipline at the plate, be aggressive when on base, and make routine field plays. That was a theme during last year's run.
"It's exactly the same, nothing different," Davis said.
Davis believes his players are in on the strategy but must be better at executing. He's hopeful to see his team improve over the season.
"We did not throw strikes [on Monday]," Davis said afterward. "Routine play-wise, we just didn't make those. At the plate, it's going to be a learning curve because we have a lot of young guys in the lineup. We'll get there though, I know they're bought in and they're working hard."
