ELKTON — Each time Buckingham threatened with runners in scoring position, East Rockingham pitcher Madison Arbaugh found a way out of the jam.
Early in the game, Arbaugh induced a groundout to strand a base runner at second. Midway through, she caught Kyra Johnson looking to escape another Knights scoring opportunity. In the top of the sixth, the Knights had runners on second and third with one out and Arbaugh induced back-to-back flyouts to end the inning.
The junior right-hander tossed a complete game with five strikeouts, as second-seeded East Rock knocked off third-seeded Buckingham County 11-1 in six innings in the Region 2B semifinals on Wednesday evening at home, punching its ticket to the state quarterfinals.
Arbaugh, who said she approaches each inning as if it were tied, talked to herself in the circle while the Knights were threatening, focusing on the batter and not the base runners.
“I knew I could do it and I just kept pitching,” Arbaugh said. “I never let it affect me.”
The calmness with the ball in her hand wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for East Rock coach Ronnie Dovel to see from his pitcher.
“She’s a warrior out there,” Dovel said of Arbaugh. “She works through situations. She’s done it all year long for us. I was expecting her to do it again tonight.”
The Eagles offense came out firing with their season on the line, building an early four-run lead in the first inning, sparked by a fielding error from the Knights.
Jayla Whetzel sent a sharp ground ball to third with a pair of base runners on and Buckingham’s Eliza Ragland tried to get the lead runner at third, but she overthrew the base. The error allowed both East Rock base runners to score.
With a quick lead, Dovel said it allowed him to coach a little easier from the third base coach’s box.
“It opens it up where you can take more chances,” Dovel said. “It lets you coach more freer and make more decisions.”
East Rock kept its foot on the gas, as back-to-back hits from Megan Holland and Ashlyn Herring doubled the Eagles’ lead.
Buckingham was able to cut into the East Rock lead with a solo home run from Eliza Ragland, who sent the first pitch she saw over the left field fence. But that was all the Knights’ bats could muster off of Arbaugh.
The Eagles didn’t let their lead slip, tacking on five runs in the fourth inning, including the final four of them being sparked from what looked to be a routine defensive play for the Knights.
Arbaugh sent a pop up high into the air, but it dropped in front of the Knights’ catcher Hannah Johnston, allowing an Eagle to score. Later in the frame, a passed ball allowed another run to score. The next batter, Emma Cude, sent a two-run home run over the center field fence to cap the five-run frame, pushing the Eagles’ lead to eight.
The Eagles had three players — Arbaugh, Cude and Whetzel — record a pair of RBIs each in the win, while a trio of bats logged one each.
East Rock will square off with Page County in the regional final on Friday evening, a team the Eagles split their season series with this spring.
“It’s been our goal from the beginning of the season,” Dovel said. “Our No. 1 goal was to make it to the state tournament. We still have a region championship game to play, so we’re not thinking about the state tournament yet.”
The Eagles (18-6) were bounced from the region tournament a year ago by the Panthers and now have an opportunity to earn a higher seed in the state tournament with a win over Page County.
Arbaugh said she’s ready to just go out and play, but the recent history with Page County adds a little more motivation.
“I think it makes us more pumped up,” Arbaugh said, “knowing that we have to do better because they’re coming for us.”
Buckingham County 001 000 — 1 5 3
East Rockingham 400 502 — 11 10 2
Kyra Johnson, Amos and Johnston. Arbaugh and Whetzel. W — Arbaugh. L — Kyra Johnson. HR — ER: Cude, one on, fourth inning.
