LURAY — It was a night where everything seemed to go right for East Rockingham.
Coming off a win over previously unbeaten Central a week ago, unbeaten Luray had started gaining momentum and attention as one of the Shenandoah Valley's best football teams this season.
On Friday, the Eagles came in and pulled off a shocker as they ran away in the second half with a 35-14 win over the Bulldogs in Bull Run District football action at Bulldog Field.
The Bulldogs received the first half kickoff, but didn’t have the ball long after fumbling to the Eagles on their second play from scrimmage. After both teams punted away, East Rock found a rhythm and marched down the field on over 50 yards passing, with quarterback Jakari Eaves finding wide receiver Zach Joyner in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown and a 7-0 East Rock lead with 2:17 left in the first quarter.
17 seconds later, the Eagles struck again after forcing another Bulldogs fumble and taking over at the Luray 25-yard line. Just one play later, running back Dylan Hensley took the handoff but pulled up and released a pass that connected with Joyner again for another 25-yard touchdown. With 2:00 left in the first quarter, East Rock led 14-0.
The Bulldogs eventually responded, finding some momentum and moving down the field on several short runs. With 8:31 left on the second quarter clock, running back Brady Jenkins ran around the left side and dove for the end zone, scoring a 12-yard touchdown and cutting the Bulldogs deficit in half. After a stop, they again slowly made their way down the field where Jenkins muscles his way in for another touchdown on a 5-yard run, tying the score at 14 right before halftime.
But the Eagles weren’t to be denied. Eaves began passing on the Bulldogs defense at will, racking up nearly 200 yards on the night and two touchdowns. He completed four passes on the Eagles' first drive of the half, including 9-yard touchdown pass to Blake Morris to make it 21-14. After a stop on defense, he competed a 33-yard pass to Joyner which Morris followed up with touchdown run to make it 28-14 East Rock with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 2-1 Bull Run) threatened, getting all the way up to the 1-yard line. But after a personal foul call and an interception, they failed to score. The Eagles took over on their goal line with 7:30 minutes left.
The Eagles (4-4, 2-2 Bull Run) worked the clock down at that point, sealing it on a 15-yard Morris touchdown run to make it a 21-point lead for East Rock with 4:02 remaining, which is how the game would end.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in district play. Luray falls to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in district play. Next week, East Rock hosts Clarke County while the Bulldogs see the Strasburg Rams in Luray.
