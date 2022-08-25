The one storyline that repeats itself every year when Spotswood and East Rockingham meet up in any sport is how familiar the two schools are with each other.
That certainly remains true with the fanbases close in proximity, many student-athletes at the two schools holding friendships with each other away from athletics and the simple fact that ERHS opened in 2010 because of overcrowding at SHS.
But as the Eagles host the Trailblazers tonight at 7 p.m. in Elkton in the high school football opener for both programs, there is actually a bit of unfamiliarity for the first time.
To start, East Rockingham is now under the guidance of its third head coach in as many seasons as Drew Spitzer, the son of longtime area football coach Dale Spitzer, takes over. He replaces Scott Turner, who left after a year for the same gig at his alma mater Turner Ashby.
On top of that, COVID-19 issues in 2021 cancelled the season opener between these two teams. The last time these two teams played was in the condensed spring season last year, meaning a majority of the players this season have never had the opportunity to play in front of the full-fledged, passionate crowd this game draws.
“For us to be successful, we must take care of the football, be disciplined, limit explosive plays and get some explosive plays ourselves," said Trailblazers seventh-year head coach Dale Shifflett, who is also a former East Rockingham assistant.
Since Shifflett came over to Spotswood from being an assistant under former ERHS coach Donnie Coleman, the Trailblazers have been one of the area's top programs.
But the cyclical nature of high school sports hit the Trailblazers hard a year ago and an inexperienced squad ultimately struggled en route to a two-win campaign.
“I like where our team is going into Week 1," Shifflett said. "We are focused on getting better everyday and doing the little things correctly. We have preached all camp about being a disciplined football team and our guys are continuously working towards that."
Sophomores Camden Langridge and Elliott Brown are a pair of quarterbacks that split time at the position a year ago as freshmen. Now, with one year under their belt, the two still have not separated themselves and Shifflett said at the start of training camp in early August that he expected both to continue to see time on the field again this season.
Outside of the quarterback spot, the Trailblazers bring back some key pieces in running back/linebacker James Stowe and tight end/linebacker Nick Sheets — a pair of seniors that missed last season with injuries — along with wide receiver Aiden Grefe.
Fernando Cruz-Bonilla and Jaiden Guerrero, meanwhile, are a pair of two-way linemen that will play key roles for Spotswood along with newcomer Jermaine Chaluisant-Vega.
“Spotswood has always had the ability to be variable on offense and give you different looks to try to get an advantage," Spitzer said. "They have good size and quality senior linemen who can get after you. Their linebackers scrape and fill really well and if you don't get a hat on them, they're going to make life hard. Our guys need to expect a physical football game because we know they'll be ready when they come down from Penn Laird."
For the Eagles, talk about the skill position players has ramped up but Spitzer has insisted that he wants his team to also dominate its opponents physically.
Quarterback Jakari Eaves, a junior, is back under center and could emerge as one of the top players in the Shenandoah Valley while running back Ben Dinkel and receivers Blake Morris, Zachary Joyner and Xavier Butler can all help the offense put up big numbers.
“East Rockingham has good skill players and speed," Shifflett said. "Offensively, they do a nice job running the football on the perimeter and getting the ball out quickly to the flats in the passing game. Defensively, they are sound, quick and aggressive.”
The Eagles had an up-and-down year last season under Turner, but showed consistent flashes of potential and have a majority of that roster still intact.
“I feel good about where we are," Spitzer said. "We continue to get better every day and we bounce back from our less-than-stellar days. Our kids are starting to see the big picture as to why we do what we do. They can tell us what we need to do next based on what the opponent does. We are really starting to get comfortable in our own skin. Our seniors are on head coach No. 3 in 18 months, it's been a lot on them.”
The familiarity that exists in this rivalry is no secret and some around the Penn Laird and Elkton communities will be the first to tell you that it can be considered friendly.
But when the two teams meet tonight for the first time in front of a raucous crowd, there will be enough new faces to make it a spirited matchup once again.
“Our physicality and protecting the football," Spitzer said are the keys. "I don't think it's a secret that we want to be a physical football team. We may line up in three and four wide, but we want to play physical. We've had some issues in our scrimmages protecting the ball. Great teams win the turnover battle.”
