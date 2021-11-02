In Elkton, second-seeded East Rockingham dominated from the start in an impressive 25-8, 25-11, 25-21 sweep of seventh-seeded Page County in the Region 2B volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Alliyah McNair led the Eagles (20-7) with 14 kills and a pair of aces while Margo Fox finished with 12 kills and six digs, Sarah Smith added 10 digs and Kate Simpkins chipped in with nine kills and eight digs.
Bre Dofflemyer had seven kills for East Rock while Madelyn Williams added 26 assists and seven digs.
The Eagles will host third-seeded Madison County in the regional semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Fluvanna County 2: Sophomore standout Dani Kunkle slapped down 17 kills and added four blocks as well as fifth-seeded Spotswood rallied from a two-set deficit for a thrilling 11-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-11 victory over fourth-seeded Fluvanna County in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Palmyra.
Gabby Atwell had 10 kills and four Blocks for the Trailblazers (17-6) while Addi White added nine kills.
Also chipping in was Sydney Litwiller with 10 kills and 24 digs while Raygan Wade had 42 assists.
Spotswood will now travel to top-seeded Rustburg on Thursday for a regional semifinal match at 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance 3, Wilson Memorial 0: In Don Landes Gymnasium, third-seeded Fort Defiance completed a 25-23, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Shenandoah District rival Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Baylee Blalock led the Indians (21-2) with 28 assists, 19 digs and a pair of aces while Lani Goggin had 11 kills, nine digs and two aces. Ellie Cook had 13 digs and nine kills while Lindsay Atkins finished with 14 digs.
With the victory, Fort advances to the regional semifinals on Thursday at No. 2 Rockbridge County.
Fort’s Goggin, Leonard Earn Top Honors
Fort Defiance coach Sue Leonard is the Shenandoah District Coach of the Year after guiding the Indians to their third consecutive league title and Indians outside hitter Lani Goggin is the Player of the Year.
Fort Defiance Baylee Blalock and Ellie Cook were also named to the All-Shenandoah District first team with their teammate Goggin along with the Riverheads trio of Dayton Moore, Kendyl Argenbright and Gracie Fulton, Wilson Memorial’s Brooke Cason, CiCi Minor and Allison Sykes and Buffalo Gap’s Leah Sherrill.
The second team consisted of Buffalo Gap’s Teagan and Taylor Via and Emma Kate Maxwell, Staunton’s Emma Witt and Kellsye Miller, Fort Defiance’s Caroline Simonetti and Lindsay Atkins, Riverheads’ Autumn Burkholder and Taia Chandler and Wilson Memorial’s Molly Ballew and Annie Dunford.
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater 2, Randolph-Macon 0: In Bridgewater, the Eagles (15-1-3) advanced to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals with the shutout of Randolph-Macon. Skyler Daum and Hanna Randolph each scored unassisted goals as Bridgwater moved a step closer to its second consecutive conference title.
Sydney Davis made six saves in goal for the Eagles, her fourth straight ODAC playoff shutout dating back to last season’s title run. Bridgewater will play host to Lynchburg in a semifinal match on Friday.
Women’s Field Hockey
Lynchburg 3, Bridgewater 0: In Lynchburg, Jackie Lerro notched a hat trick for Lynchburg as the Hornets advanced to the ODAC semifinals with a shutout victory. Brook Hamm saved 14 shots for Bridgewater, which sees its season end with a 6-12 record.
