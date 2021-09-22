ELKTON — Both teams, in a sense, said they felt like they let one get away.
When East Rockingham hosts Turner Ashby tonight in a Rockingham County non-district football clash at 7 p.m. in Elkton, it'll pit two teams against each other coming off gut-wrenching losses the week before.
"Make no mistake about it," Knights fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said. "We had our chances last week. We just couldn't get the job done when we needed to."
TA, a team that entered the season with high expectations and the favorite to win the Valley District, has dropped two key non-district games to playoff powers Brookville and Western Albemarle this season by a combined score of 63-0.
The Eagles, meanwhile, are a team that has played just two games under first-year coach Scott Turner, but showed plenty of promise in last week's 28-27 loss to Buffalo Gap — a game that was decided by a late-game extra point.
“They responded just like I thought they would," Turner said. "They jumped back into work on Monday. They knew we were on a short week, so they were extra locked in. They’re a great group and they responded in a positive way.”
For the Knights, simply getting healthy is the biggest key to getting things turned around with linebacker Addison Simmons, running back and defensive back Jalin Quintanilla and receiver Tony Fornadel all returning to action tonight.
With so many playmakers out, running back Sam Shickel has taken on a heavy workload offensively with 49 carries for 335 yards and four scores while quarterback Cole Hoover (286 total yards) has had to become more versatile.
“The good thing is we’re starting to get all of our guys back," Fraser said. "For us, as coaches, we’re excited to put a full roster out and see what we can do.”
In last week's 13-0 loss to Western, TA simply couldn't get the job done in the red zone, coming up with zero points despite three trips inside the WAHS 20.
While going 5-1 in the spring, including a pair of wins over the Eagles by a combined score of 48-7, the Knights thrived with big plays throughout games.
That has caused some issues for Turner Ashby, as a result, this fall when the team gets inside the 20 and isn't able to work with as much field.
“We’ve relied on the big play so much, especially in the spring," Fraser said. "This fall, we haven’t had too many red-zone series. This week, we backed up and made them focus in practice on those segments where we’re in the red zone. That’s something that us, as coaches, have to focus on and we didn’t really do leading up to that. It was a lesson learned for us.”
Defensively, the Knights are led by four linebackers in Dylan Eppard, Addison Simmons, Micah Shank and Beau Baylor, who have 46 combined tackles.
The seniors Eppard and Simmons have seemingly taken the sophomore Shank and freshman Baylor under their wing and combined to lead a stout Turner Ashby defense that has given up just seven total points in their two wins.
“They’re a good football team," said Turner, who took over as ERHS coach for Turner Ashby first-year athletic director Donnie Coleman after serving as his offensive coordinator. "They’re well-coached, physical. They execute their game plan and philosophy well. We’re going to have to be locked in and ready to go.”
After being shut out in their opener against Central, the Eagles looked much more polished against Buffalo Gap and the passing game started to click.
Sophomore signal-caller Jakari Eaves has no problem tossing it around, going 25-of-41 passing for 192 yards and two interceptions around, and he has an array of receivers to work with in Blake Morris, Xavier Butler and Grant Smith.
But despite all that, Fraser said it's the ERHS offensive line that worries him.
“They’re really good up front," Fraser said. "That’s the group that Coach Coleman worked hard with in the weight room and they’re a little bit of an older group. They’re wise and they’re strong, so that could pose some problems.”
Both the Knights and Eagles are desperate for a win tonight in a rare Thursday showdown in Elkton. It's just the third-ever meeting between the two programs.
After letting one get away a week ago, both teams hope to avoid that tonight.
“We’re progressing in the right direction on both sides of the ball," Turner said. "We’re going to keep working and continue to improve. That’s all we can do — control what we can control here.”
