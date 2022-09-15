It's true that Week 4 is a bit early to call any contest a must-win game.
But when East Rockingham hosts Buffalo Gap on Friday at 7 p.m. in Elkton, it will pit two teams against each other that could surely benefit from a victory.
"I think it's important for us to be able to finish," Eagles first-year head coach Drew Spitzer said earlier this week. "We've led in every game we've played this year. If we can [lead] start to finish, I think we can have a successful season."
East Rockingham is coming off a 42-21 loss to Central, but the score doesn't indicate the progress the Eagles displayed, especially in the first half.
The ERHS offense was clicking against a Falcons defense that hadn't allowed a point this year and it was a close game until Central pulled away late.
"We played hard in the first half and kept them in the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown and an [interception return for a score]," Spitzer said. "We have to put together a full game to beat a quality opponent. Our inability to take advantage of opportunities throughout the game was big. When you play a team like Central, you can't give away points and fail to capitalize."
The Bison, meanwhile, are coming off a much-needed bye early in the season.
Gap opened the year with a rout of non-district opponent James River, but struggled mightily in a Week 2 loss to Luray that surprised folks.
"It was a tough loss," Bison head coach Brad Wygant said. "We started off well, but they are a strong team and wore us down significantly. They had some big plays in the second half that we couldn't recover from. Any time you have a loss like that, you try to refocus and get everyone looking forward. We are fortunate to have a bye week that followed to hopefully get on track."
East Rockingham will need to slow down the Gap run game this week if it hopes to be successful, something the defense has done well thus far.
Dylan Alphin leads the Bison with 26 carries for 244 yards this season, but Colby Yeago, Blake Robertson and Jeffrey Hildebrand are also strong runners.
"The physicality is certainly something we have stressed again," Spitzer said. "There isn't a part of what Gap does that isn't them trying to impose their will. It will be a test for us again. Gap is going to try to grind on you and keep coming at you. If we can't get them off the field, it will make for a long night."
And while the ground-and-pound game of the Bison may cause the East Rockingham defense issues, it is the Eagles' big-play potential on offense that is concerning for Wygant and his coaching staff as they head into the game.
ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves is the top signal-caller in the Bull Run District, completing 39-of-79 passes for 694 yards, six scores and five interceptions.
On the outside, he has a plethora of weapons to work with in Blake Morris, Ben Dinkel, Zachary Joyner and Dame Durrette to throw to.
"East Rock is a big-play team with an immense amount of athletes that can hurt us on both sides of the ball," Wygant said. "We have to be diligent taking care of our responsibilities to limit the big plays."
It may be only Week 4 and a long season remains, but non-district games can be especially pivotal for teams down the stretch as they seek playoff spots.
For both the Bison and the Eagles, this week provides an opportunity for a big win that could benefit the team deep down the line.
"Every game is a big game," Wygant said. "We have to take every opportunity we can to get us to play more football at the end of the season."
