ELKTON — Expectations are on the rise for East Rockingham.
There are certainly challenges the Eagles have to face, such as adjusting to first-year coach Drew Spitzer and his philosophies, finding ways to get more stops on a consistent basis defensively and making sure the interior line holds up.
But despite just three wins in the past two seasons combined, East Rock has reason to believe it can get back into the postseason for the first time since 2019.
"Our expectations are to keep getting better every day," Spitzer said.
Among the key returners for the Eagles is standout quarterback Jakari Eaves, who threw for 1,178 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions a year ago.
Eaves will have an abundance of weapons to work with, too, with Ben Dinkel returning in the backfield after rushing for 380 yards and three scores a year ago.
East Rock also returns Blake Morris, who had 33 receptions for 257 yards, and Zachary Joyner (56 receptions for 565 yards and six touchdowns) at the receiver spots along with Grant Smith, Xavier Butler and a number of others.
Among the key newcomers will be Dame Durrette, a junior speedster that will see time at the receiver and running back spots and also on defense at safety.
It'll be the line that's the biggest question for the Eagles after the loss of second-team All-Region 2B lineman Ethan Mitchell from the unit a year ago and that's something East Rockingham hasn't shied away from throughout the preseason.
"We have a lot of returning starters on this team who have put in a lot of work to improve on last year's record," Spitzer said.
Spitzer came to East Rock just a year ago as an assistant under previous coach Scott Turner. But when Turner departed after just one year to take a job at his alma mater, Turner Ashby, the door opened up for Spitzer to get his first lead job.
Soon enough, Spitzer, who is the son of former longtime Fort Defiance head coach Dale Spitzer, was able to secure the job and it's been a hit with ERHS players.
The Eagles are coming off a 3-6 campaign a year ago and were winless in the condensed spring season of 2021. For a program that hasn't lost much since the school first opened in 2010, the past two years have been difficult to process.
This year, though, East Rock is loaded with talent at key spots and will have a chance to put it on full display on Friday at home against rival Spotswood.
The team also travels to Rock Ride, hosts Buffalo Gap and travels to Turner Ashby as part of a difficult non-district slate before entering Bull Run play this season.
If the line can hold up, the Eagles have a chance to have a special season.
"We've heard and talked a lot about our speed and skill players," Spitzer said. "We want to be the most physical football team in the area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.