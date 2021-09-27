East Rockingham junior standout Chase Clem shot a 10-over-par 82 to tie for fourth as an individual at the Region 2B golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Monday.
The performance earned Clem a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament — his first ever appearance at states — on Oct. 12 at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
Madison County (337) won the Region 2B team championship while fellow Bull Run District foe Mountain View (348) was second. Both teams will also advance to the VHSL Class 2 tournament.
Stuarts Draft’s Nicholas Jones tied for low medalist with Madison’s Jackson Taylor with a 78.
Both Clem and Jones clinched berths in the state tournament and were named first-team all-region.
Draft’s Hayden Parkulo (98) and Ryan Hellenga (100) finished 20th and 21st, respectively.
In other local sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0: Sydney Litwiller slapped down 15 kills and Dani Kunkle added 12 as Spotswood won its fifth straight with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-12 non-district home sweep of Waynesboro.
Stella Hale added 10 digs for the Trailblazers (8-4) while Raygan Wade dished out 36 assists.
For the Little Giants (0-3), Amber Witry had six kills and Mariela Ruiz finished with six digs.
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 0: Senior Ellie Muncy tallied 19 kills and nine digs, but Harrisonburg suffered a 21-25, 24-26, 19-25 non-district loss to Albemarle at HHS.
Maya Waid dished out 25 assists and added seven digs for the Blue Streaks (3-5) in the loss while Teagan Miller finished with eight digs and Chloe Dameron chipped in with seven digs of her own.
Luray 3, Page County 0: Lindsay Bly had 13 kills, two aces and a pair of blocks as Luray swept rival Page County 25-18, 25-14, 25-18 in Bull Run District action in Shenandoah.
Jaidyn McClung added 12 kills, eight digs and three blocks for the Bulldogs (7-3, 5-3 Bull Run) while Gracie Embry had 17 digs, Averie Alger added eight digs and Trinity Belton finished with 26 assists and eight digs of her own.
Rockbridge County 3, Fort Defiance 0: McKenzie Burch had 30 assists and 13 digs as Rockbridge County earned a 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 non-district sweep of Fort Defiance in Lexington.
Alenna Williamson added 17 kills and a trio of blocks for the Wildcats (12-4) while Nala Shearer had 22 digs, Jaden McCoy added 15 digs and five aces and Maddie Dahl finished with seven blocks.
For the Indians (11-2), Lani Goggin had 12 kills and 10 digs, Bayleee Blalock added 33 assists and 12 digs while Ellie Cook finished with a team-high 17 digs and 10 kills of her own.
James River 3, Stuarts Draft 0: McKenzie Tillman had nine digs, seven assists and three kills, but Stuarts Draft suffered a 25-15, 26-24, 25-15 non-district road sweep at the hands of James River.
Amelia Bartley added five assists and four digs for the Cougars (4-5) while Zoe Payne had 10 digs.
Pair Of Blue Streaks Advance To Regionals
Patrick Henry-Roanoke shot an impressive 305 as a team to win a Region 5D golf sub-regional over Albemarle (345) and Harrisonburg (395) at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Blue Streaks golfers Toby Corriston (81) and Landon Hampton (95) will each move on still, despite the team loss, as individuals to the Region 5D tournament on Thursday back at Heritage Oaks.
Former JMU Star Named BC Assistant Coach
Former James Madison and Staunton High School star Angela “Muffs” Mickens has officially been hired as an assistant coach for the Bridgewater College women’s basketball team.
Mickens graduated from JMU in 2016 and ranks second all-time in program history with 669 assists and eighth all-time with 89 steals. She played in 113 consecutive games for the Dukes.
EMU’s Hutchinson Named ODAC Player Of The Week
Eastern Mennonite outside hitter Paris Hutchinson, a former Wilson Memorial standout, has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week.
Hutchinson leads the Royals with 136 kills this season and ranks sixth in the conference.
