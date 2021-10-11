LAUREL FORK — There’s something different about that moment you put on the golf polo with the East Rockingham logo stitched on the right side of your chest.
The Eagles have quietly built one of the better golf programs in the area and have regularly sent golfers to the state level over the past decade.
So, as ERHS junior Chase Clem prepares to play in the Virginia High School League Class 2 championship today at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork, he said he has learned from those before him to act like he’s been there before.
“Confidence,” Clem said is the key. “It’s plain and simple. I’m just learning to not let bad shots get in my head and also learning to miss in the right places.”
Clem has impressed all year for the Eagles, earning first-team All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B honors after back-to-back impressive rounds in both tournaments.
First-year ERHS coach Jason Crawford said Clem’s biggest area of growth has been his course management.
“Chase’s focus has been tremendous,” Crawford saiid. “We have been focusing on short game since regionals. I would ask him what he wanted to work every day at practice and his reply was short game — in particular, putting. I noticed something in his putting at regionals, so we changed his stroke a bit.”
Crawford praised Clem for his ability to play the right shot at the right time.
Whether it’s using a driver or a fairway wood off the tee box or going for the green in two shots on a par 5, Clem has managed it well this season.
“Chase stays pretty calm,” Crawford said. “We were talking at dinner last night about having a short memory of bad shots or bad breaks and not focusing on holes in the past. We talked about the old cliche of taking one shot at a time.”
Clem said he had a good practice round Monday and struck his irons well.
He added that while he’s a bit nervous, he’s simply trying to soak it in.
“My biggest goal is to just compete,” Clem said. “Whatever happens will happen. It is so important to enjoy the moment. I mean, I’m getting to represent my school at states. This is definitely one of my highest accomplishments.”
The composure Clem plays with is what has made him special this season.
“I think the biggest goals are to have fun and enjoy the experience,” Crawford said. “Control what you can control, don’t worry about what anyone else is doing. Take your time, play the best you can and see where your score is at the end. This will be a great experience and some fuel for his senior year next year.”
Clem knows and understands the pressure that comes with playing at East Rockingham.
That’s why, when he approaches the first tee box at the Class 2 championship, it’s a moment he said he’s been dreaming of for a very long time.
“It means more than I know how to describe,” Clem said. “I’ve worked so hard for this. This was my dream. When we looked at the leader board at regionals and saw them circle my name to go to states, I just turned to Crawford and said ‘We did it, man.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.