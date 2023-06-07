Although its season came to an end Tuesday with a loss to Poquoson in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state quarterfinals, East Rockingham’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The Eagles placed five total players on the All-Region 2B baseball teams, led by a pair of standout first-team selections in junior second baseman Ryan Williams and senior outfielder Ben Dinkel.
Madison County senior first baseman/pitcher Kody Dobyns was named the Player of the Year.
Other area athletes to earn All-Region 2B first-team honors included Stuarts Draft senior Trenton Coffey and Clarke County senior Matthew Sipe as at-large selections, while Luray junior Cameron Weaver was the designated hitter and Mountain View senior Zander Jodrie was an outfielder.
On the second team, the Luray duo of junior Christian Lentz and freshman Connor Hilliard earned the first and second basemen positions, while junior shortstop Andre Ellis represented the Cougars.
Strasburg senior Braden Stern and Mountain View senior Hunter Rinker both earned a spot in the outfield, while Luray pitcher/infielder Landon Vile earned a spot on the mound and as an at-large.
Ryan Reynolds, a standout freshman for the Rams this past season, was the other at-large selection.
The other East Rock choices were senior Dylan Hensley and sophomore Landon Bruce, both as pitchers, while Bruce also earned an honor as the designated hitter as a big-time two-way player.
