Coming off a historic season in which she helped guide her team to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals, East Rockingham standout Margo Fox has been honored as one of the state’s top players.
Fox, a senior outside hitter, was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state volleyball first team on Tuesday.
She was joined on the first team by Central-Woodstock senior standout Emily Funkhouser.
The Eagles were also represented by junior Madelyn Williams on the second team. The Falcons, meanwhile, put Ella Toothman and Viliane Luyando on the second team along with Luray junior Jaidyn McClung.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Central’s Baker, Draft’s Nice HonoredCentral quarterback Ashton Baker was named the Region 2B Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Stuarts Draft linebacker Aaron Nice, meanwhile, was honored as the region’s Defensive Player of the Year.
There were a large number of first-team selections locally with East Rockingham’s Zach Joyner (WR), Luray’s Brayd Jenkins (Off. All-Purpose), Stuarts Draft’s Gabe Baska (C), Jayson Williams (OL & DL), Nice (RB & LB), Kyle Coffey (DE), Troy Thompson (LB) and Symeon Balser (DB) all being honored by the region.
The second team was also filled with area talent, including East Rock’s Ethan Mitchell (OL & DL), Blake Morris (WR and PR) and Jakari Eaves (QB), Luray’s Landen Dahnert (DE), Jenkins (LB) and Kenny Frye (Def. All-Purpose) and Draft’s Dawson Turner (OL), Daeuan Brooks (TE), Nice (KR) and Bryce Dennison (P).
Boys Basketball
Broadway 55, Page County 52: In Shenandoah, Kevin Santiago scored 14 points and Jowell Gonzalez Santiago added 11 as Broadway stayed unbeaten with a 55-52 non-district victory over Page County.
Dakota Dove added 11 points for the Gobblers (2-0) while Conner Barnes finished with eight.
Leading the way for the Panthers (0-1) was Dylan Hensley with 14 points and Caden Good with 13.
Broadway 12 12 16 15 — 55
Page County 16 12 9 15 — 52
BROADWAY (55) — Ca. Barnes 3 0-0 6, Dove 3 4-4 11, Hutcheson 1 0-0 3, JErichen 1 0-0 2, Herzler 0 1-2 1, Gonzalez Santiago 2 1-3 11, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Co. Barnes 3 2-2 8, Santiago 6 0-0 14, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-11 55.
PAGE COUNTY (52) — Good 3 4-4 14, Campbell 2 5-8 10, Hensley 2 9-11 14, Williams 2 0-0 6, Knighton 2 0-0 5, Parlett 2 2-2 76, Long 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 20-25 52.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 6 (Santiago 2, Gonzalez Santiago 2, Dove, Hutcheson), Page County 6 (Good 3, Williams 2, Knighton).
Spotswood 75, Staunton 52: Carmelo Pacheco dropped 28 points and Camryn Pacheco, a freshman, added 19 as Spotswood opened the season with a 75-52 victory over non-district rival Staunton at home.
Jackson Li added seven points for the Trailblazers (1-0), who saw 10 different players score in the game.
For the Storm (0-1), Prodigy Simms had 11 points while Ammanuel Chapman and Tucker Terry had eight apiece and Jonathan Moore, Maaliah Cabell and Kayden Jackson finished with six each.
Staunton 11 8 14 19 — 52
Spotswood 23 20 16 16 — 75
STAUNTON (52) — Brown 1 0-0 2, Simms 4 2-3 11, Scott 2 0-1 5, Hamilton 0 0-2 0, Chapman 3 2-2 8, Terry 3 0-0 8, Dunn 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 0-2 6, Jones 0 0-0 0, Desper 0 0-0 0, Cabell 2 2-2 6, Jackson 2 2-5 6, Tolar 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-17 52.
SPOTSWOOD (75) — Car. Pacheco 10 4-5 28, Bellamy 2 0-1 5, Cam. Pacheco 7 4-4 19, Li 1 2-2 7, Leslie 1 0-0 2, Graves 1 0-0 2, Harding 1 1-4 3, Craig 2 0-2 4, Webb 0 2-2 2, Dean 1 1-3 3, Chaluisant-Vega 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 14-23 75.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 6 (Terry 2, Moore 2, Simms, Scott), Spotswood 6 (Car. Pacheco 4, Cam. Pacheco, Bellamy).
Turner Ashby 79, Waynesboro 53: Garret Spruhan had a monster double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds, along with five steals, as Turner Ashby dominated Waynesboro 79-52 at home.
Noah Gerber dished out 11 assists to go along with six points seven boards for the Knights (1-0) in their first game under coach Clay Harris while Trent Kiser and Jacob Keplinger finished with eight points apiece.
Charles Haynes led the Little Giants (0-1) with 20 points while Jybraun Brown finished with 10.
Waynesboro 23 8 12 10 — 53
Turner Ashby 28 24 10 17 — 79
WAYNESBORO (53) — Jackson 0 0-0 0, Haynes 6 4-6 20, Aleshire 0 0-0 0, Groves 1 0-0 2, Simmons 1 0-0 2, Sites 4 0-0 9, McGuffin 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 1-2 1, Wells 1 0-0 3, Clark 0 0-0 0, Henderson 1 2-4 4, Brown 4 0-0 10, Williams 1 0-0 2, Barber 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-12 53.
TURNER ASHBY (79) — Quintanilla 1 2-3 4, Hoover 2 1-2 7, Gerber 3 0-1 6, Keplinger 4 0-0 8, Bass 5 0-0 14, Baylor 0 0-0 0, Lyons 1 2-2 4, Kiser 3 0-2 8, Spruhan 10 0-0 22, Miller 0 0-0 0, Bravo 0 0-0 0, Bailey 3 0-0 6. Totals 32 5-10 79.
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 8 (Haynes 4, Brown 2, Sites, Wells), Turner Ashby 10 (Bass 4, Hoover 2, Kiser 2, Lyons 2).
Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46: Faris Sikira scored 14 points as Rockbridge County opened its season with a 53-46 non-district victory at home over Fort Defiance.
Keswick Owens and Isaiah Poindexter added nine points apiece for the Wildcats (1-0).
Tyreek Veney had a big night for the Indians (0-1) with a game-high 23 points while Henry Gutshall added 12.
Fort Defiance 8 18 13 7 — 46
Rockbridge County 13 17 10 13 — 53
FORT DEFIANCE (46) — Simmons 0 2-4 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Garber 3 0-0 6, Veney 8 6-10 23, Liskey 1 0-0 3, Gutshall 5 2-3 12. Totals 18 10-17 46.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (53) — Mays 1 2-2 4, Higgins 2 1-2 6, A. Poindexter 0 1-2 1, Owens 2 4-7 9, I. Poindexter 4 0-0 9, Lambert 2 2-2 8, Owsley 0 0-0 0, Entsminger 0 0-0 0, Sikira 6 0-0 14, Jay 0 0-0 0, Stores 0 0-0 0, Mulitalo 2 0-2 2. Totals 18 10-17 53.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 2 (Veney, Liskey), Rockbdge County 7 (Lambert 2, Sikira 2, Higgins, Owens, I. Poindexter).
Millbrook 71, Harrisonburg 30: Junior guard Jadon Burgess scored 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg suffered a 71-30 blowout loss to non-district foe Millbrook at home.
It was the first game in nearly two years for the Blue Streaks (0-1), who sat out last season due to COVID-19.
Wilson Memorial 73, Monticello 62: Josh Johnson scored 17 points and had three steals and Finn Irving had 12 points, 19 boards, six assists and a trio of steals as Wilson Memorial defeated non-district opponent Monticello 73-62 in Fishersville.
Taylor Armstrong added 10 points and five steals for the Green Hornets (1-0) while Lucas Schatz had 15 points and 11 boards, Ethan Briseno added 10 points and Grant Wright finished with seven boards.
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 72, Staunton 32: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Zoli Khalil poured in 23 points and added six rebounds and six assists as Spotswood cruised to a dominating 72-32 non-district rout of Staunton.
Brooke Morris and Riley Joyner, a freshman, added 13 points apiece for the Trailblazers (1-0) while Kailee Good finished with nine points and 14 rebounds and Nevaeh Good chipped in with six points of her own.
For the Storm (0-1), Emma Witt led the way with 14 points while Kellsye Miller finished with 10.
Spotswood 15 22 18 17 — 72
Staunton 10 8 9 5 — 32
SPOTSWOOD (72) — Doss 2 0-0 4, Joyner 5 0-0 13, Jones 1 0-0 2, Brady 3 0-0 6, N. Good 1 0-0 2, Morris 5 0-0 13, Khalil 10 3-4 23, K. Good 4 1-1 9. Totals 31 4-5 72.
STAUNTON (32) — Miller 4 1-1 10, Henson 2 0-0 4, Stewart 0 0-0 0, Witt 5 4-6 14, Neely 1 0-0 2, Lotts 0 0-0 0, Swift 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-7 32.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 6 (Joyner 3, Morris 3), Staunton (Miller).
Millbrook 68, Harrisonburg 52: Mariah Cain scored 14 points and Ellie Muncy added 13, but Harrisonburg opened the season with a 68-52 loss to a talented Millbrook squad in non-district action in Winchester.
Jay Garcia finished with 10 points for the Blue Streaks (0-1) while Maya Waid chipped in with eight.
Harrisonburg 15 14 11 16 — 52
Millbrook 12 31 16 10 — 68
Luray 60, William Monroe 54: Emilee Weakley had 27 points and 13 rebounds as Luray opened its season with a big-time 60-54 non-district win at home over William Monroe.
Jaidyn McClung added 12 points and 11 boards for the Bulldogs (1-0) while Lexie Vile had 10 points.
Fort Defiance 81, Rockbridge County 25: Kiersten Ransome poured in 27 points as Fort Defiance debuted with an 81-25 blowout of Rockbridge County at home in its first game under coach Mike Gale.
Mia Alexander had 13 points for the Indians (1-0) while Marissa Hansbrough finished with 12.
Taliyah Hostetter and Trinity Hedrick added seven apiece for Fort, which had nine total players score.
For the Wildcats (0-1), Emily Mahood finished with nine points while Madlyn Winterton had eight.
Rockbridge County 10 7 4 4 — 25
Fort Defiance 20 29 19 13 — 81
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (25) —Winterton 3 1-1 8, Erskine 0 0-0 0, Cooper 0 0-0 0, Homlak 1 0-0 2, Perry 0 0-0 0, Warlitner 0 0-0 0, Mahood 4 0-0 9, Clark 1 0-0 2, Light 1 0-0 2, Marcum 0 0-0 0, Flint 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 1-1 25.
FORT DEFIANCE (81) — Ransome 8 7-9 27, Alexander 6 0-0 13, Hedrick 2 2-4 7, Hansbrough 4 0-0 12, Ryser 1 0-0 2, Shields 3-5 3, K. Hostetter 1 2-2 5, Dunbrack 0 0-0 0, T. Hostetter 2 1-3 7, Begoon 0 0-0 0, Cook 1 2-2 5. Totals 28 17-25 81.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 1 (Mahood), Fort Defiance 13 (Ransome 4, Hansbrough 4, T. Hostetter 2, K. Hostetter, Cook, Alexander).
Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 51: In Charlottesville, freshman CC Robinson was 9-of-13 from the field for a game-high 20 points as Wilson Memorial earned a 59-51 non-district victory over Monticello.
Brooke Cason added 13 points, including a 6-for-7 performance at the charity stripe, for the Green Hornets (1-0) while Laci Norman finished with nine points and Reagan Frazier had eight points and eight rebounds.
Wilson Memorial 11 10 13 25 — 59
Monticello 12 16 9 14 — 51
WILSON MEMORIAL (59) — Norman 3 1-2 9, Vess 0 0-0 0, Hoover 1 0-0 3, Cason 3 6-7 13, Cole 1 0-2 2, Robinson 9 2-2 20, Taylor 2 0-0 4, Frazier 3 2-2 9. Totals 22 11-15 59.
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 4 (Norman 2, Hoover, Cason).
Mountain View 37, Buffalo Gap 35: Alicia Bare’s stickback with seven seconds left lifted Mountain View to a thrilling 37-35 non-district victory over Buffalo Gap in Swoope.
Annika Dellinger led the Generals (1-0) with 11 points while Bare had nine and Bre Franklin added seven.
For the Bison (0-1), Bailey Talley finished with 11 points while Avery Bradley chipped in with eight.
Mountain View 7 13 13 4 — 37
Buffalo Gap 9 5 12 9 — 35
MOUNTAIN VIEW (37) — Manning 0 0-0 0, Councill 2 1-3 5, Hoover 2 1-3 5, Franklin 3 0-0 7, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 4 2-2 11, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Bare 3 3-5 9. Totals 14 7-13 37.
BUFFALO GAP (35) — Hevener 1 0-0 2, Emurian 1 0-0 2, Bradley 3 0-0 8, Talley 5 0-4 11, Minter 1 0-1 2, Fix 2 0-1 5, Whitlock 0 0-0 0, Clark 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 0-6 35.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 2 (Franklin, Dellinger), Buffalo Gap 5 (Bradley 2, Talley, Fix, Clark).
Central 47, Skyline 41: Emma Eberly had 20 points as Central opened the season with a 47-41 non-district win over Skyline.
Makenna Painter added 14 points for the Falcons (1-0) while Erika Hutton had six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.