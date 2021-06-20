It was another notch in the impressive resume of Margo Fox.
The East Rockingham junior finished a 5-foot-2 leap to win the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls high jump state title on Saturday at James Madison.
Fox also finished second in the pole vault (8-00) behind Stuarts Draft's Leah Wood (11-01), who set a state record, and was third in long jump (16-01.50).
The Cougars actually brought home the boys team title despite not winning a single individual event while Staunton finished third. For the girls, Draft finished sixth with Staunton and East Rockingham following behind in 7th and 8th.
Draft's Aaron Nice finished third in the boys 00 hurdles (43.50) and 110 hurdles (16.12) and was part of the second-place 4x100 relay team with Latrell Fomby, Jo'-el Howard and Jayden Watkins, which finished behind the Staunton quartet of Brendan Apgar, Maaliah Cabell, Micah Sanders and Ryan Bosserman.
Sanders was second in the boys 100 while the Draft 4x400 relay team of Nice, Howard, Zack Furr and Logan Perry was third in their respective race as well.
Draft's Watkins was third in the boys pole vault while Fomby was fourth and also finished second in the discus. Staunton's Ryan Bosserman won triple jump.
For the Draft girls, Wood was the runner-up in the girls triple jump.
